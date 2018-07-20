Amanda And Paul Latreille Achieve Mannatech’s Elite Million Dollar Club

By Ted Nuyten

Amanda And Paul Latreille from Canada achieved Mannatech‘s elite Million Dollar Club* – a Triple A classified opportunity by Business For Home.

The Million Dollar Club* recognizes over 200 members from all around the world who have achieved this illustrious milestone. This recognition not only celebrates monetary achievement^, but the many lives that have been transformed because of their hard work.

Amanda and Paul sat down to discuss their journey, their successes and the goals they are still chasing upon their achievement:

How does it feel to join the Million Dollar Club?

Reaching the Million Dollar milestone is very exciting and it is additional proof that hard work and persistence pay off.

What does this level of success mean to the two of you?

It’s really an honor to be included with a group of like-minded leaders who have also achieved this level of freedom. Having achieved this milestone allows us to share the Mannatech opportunity with others, with full confidence that network marketing works and is a credible business, because we’re living it! We’re the proof!

Has the new compensation plan helped to accelerate your journey to the Million Dollar Club?

The new compensation plan is easy to explain to others and it makes it easy for a new Associate to see clearly how they can make their first $500, and build up from there. It is lovely to have a compensation plan that makes sense and which pays fairly to everyone as their businesses grow.

How long have you been Mannatech Associates?

22 years, which sounds like a long time, but it feels like it we started just yesterday.

What was your life like before becoming a Mannatech Associate?

Although I had a good job as an Account Manager working for one of the large banks in Canada, I knew I didn’t have freedom or control over my time or income. I found myself working under the tremendous stress of long hours without getting paid overtime and I was trying to achieve huge sales targets that someone else set for me.

What advice would you give to a new Mannatech Associate who wants to achieve similar success as you have?

To achieve success with your Mannatech business you need to know clearly why you want to build a business. For me it was very clear: I wanted time and financial freedom, and I knew I couldn’t get that working for the bank.

Once you have determined your “why” you need commit to yourself that you will never quit. Just look around and see how many others have reached Presidential level and beyond and remember that it is achievable.

Once you’ve made that promise to yourself, then you simply need to learn about the products and the business model and share it as quickly as you can until you reach your goals.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose.

With more than 20 years of experience and operations in more than 26 markets, Mannatech is committed to changing lives.

For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/07/amanda-and-paul-latreille-achieve-mannatechs-elite-million-dollar-club/