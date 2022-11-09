Alex Morton Launches Break The Code

By Team Business For Home

Alex Morton‘s name has been synonymous with success in the Network Marketing profession for over a decade. His name, story, & results has been nothing short of incredible at 33 years old.

From the shockwaves that were sent around the world from his first health and wellness company where he became the youngest and fastest ever to earn $1 Million all the way to bringing digital education to the fore front of our space in 2016.

“I’m putting 10+ years, $2 Billion+ in team sales, 76 countries traveled, 1,000+ 6/7 figure earners, into one epic weekend event. Let’s help each other make 2023 the best year of our lives.”

stated Alex Morton.

Alex was fortunate to meet his mentor, Bob Proctor, when he was 21 years old and only earning $400 per month. Bob and Alex built a special bond and he began coaching and mentoring Alex up until he took his last breath this past February.

The information that changed Alex’s business and life forever date all the way back to Andrew Carnegie, who then passed it on to Napoleon Hill, which eventually led to Earl Nightingale, who hired a young Bob Proctor many years ago, & now it’s in Alex Morton’s hands.

Kicking off the 2023 New year with strength and prosperity in mind, Alex will be hosting an event, from January 19th to the 22nd in Miami Florida. This event will accelerate and elevate the lives of every individual that’s dedicated to growing their business, mindset, and leadership skills.

This includes the up and coming leaders that desire to excel and break records throughout the Network Marketing industry. Since Bob is not able to be there physically to co-host the event with Alex, he has decided to bring in some of the best and brightest minds together for one epic weekend event.

“This event is open for all entrepreneurs, however I’ve made my fortune in Network Marketing so naturally it’s a perfect fit for the entire profession.

After winning at an extremely high level for years I just want to pay it forward like Bob did with me and teach as many people as I can how to live an extraordinary life.

Today’s landscape is a bunch of “coaches and gurus” who made (maybe) a few million bucks a few times.. there’s very few people (especially under 35) who’ve earned dozens of millions of dollars out there educating the masses on how to truly win big. I purposely waited until I hit certain levels of success before launching this.”

Guest Speakers include real estate mogul and the founder of the 10X movement:

Grant Cardone,

Direct Selling legend Ed Mylett,

TV personality and serial entrepreneur Rob Dyrdek

MLM Powerhouse Stormy Wellington

Human Biologist and celebrity health coach Gary Brecka

TV star and real estate king Pace Morby

One of the most influential entrepreneurs on the planet, Dan Fleyshman.

Alex has 3 levels of ticket pricing including a private meet and greet, two VIP Q/A lunches, and even a mastermind on a yacht to cap off the weekend. To purchase tickets head to BreakTheCodeEvent.com

For leadership packs of 8, 16, or 40 tickets inquire on the website for discounted pricing.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/11/alex-morton-launches-break-the-code/