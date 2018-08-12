Agripina Santos Achieves Diamond Rank With Vida Divina

By Ted Nuyten

Vida Divina, a global direct marketer of nutritional and healthy lifestyle products, announced today that Agripina Santos has obtained the rank of Diamond.

After migrating from her hometown in Oaxaca, Mexico to the US, Agripina Santos has reached Diamond rank at Vida Divina, an experience she calls “a total change for good” in her life. Starting almost with nothing, now Agripina is making around 6 figures every month, an achievement she feels has changed her more in the inside than in those things people can see from the outside.

“I know that I’m doing quite well in Vida Divina,”

she says.

“Financially, I’m better than ever before, but people can see I am the same person I’ve always been. I still dress with the same clothes, talk in the same way because what Vida Divina provides me is something more spiritual than material.”

and she adds, “Vida Divina has given me the opportunity of feeling proud about myself and the chance to help other people, which is very exciting for me.”

When Agripina looks back, she sees a kind of insecure young girl. She moved to the US in 1985, and in those days, she started to work in agriculture, harvesting fields in California.

Agripina feels no shame of saying she went through a serious overweight problem. “At some point, I stayed seated almost the whole day, even when my daughter told me to stand up and walk, I couldn’t move,” she recounts. Almost accidentally, she found the Vida Divina products for weight control, and started to try them. All of a sudden, she started to lose weight and feel better.

“I lost 30 pounds and began to feel healthier. My self-esteem improved a lot and, most of all, I discovered the networking business.”

Agripina Santos collected all the information available about this industry, and decided to give it a try. She started with a little investment, but couldn’t find people interested in Oregon, where she was living then. But that didn’t stop her. Somebody told her she could find better results in California—and that’s where she went. “I focused on earning more money every day, and it actually happened! I’d say to myself, ‘I have to make $2,000 this month, and I did it; then I’d say, ‘Now I’ve got to earn 4,000 and I did, too.”

Agripina decided to head back to Oregon City and, with much more experience, she found the people she couldn’t find before to start her own network. “I don’t have a great education,” she says. “I know I don’t speak English so well, and there’s always people who try to look down on you. But I didn’t care.” Her will proved to be made of steel.

“Nothing was going to take my dreams away from me,”

she says.

Agripina Santos says the key to her success is simple: hard work. “If I had to sleep less, I did it”, she says. But there’s something else: caring about people, talking to them to understand their own concerns and motivations, being transparent about the business opportunity. “I think I don’t try to convince people. What I do is just communicate a message,” she says. In that sense, she thinks that the message she has to offer with Vida Divina speaks for itself—high-quality products and real financial benefits.

A 47-year-old mother, with five children and seven grandchildren, Agripina Santos raised her kids as a single mother, so she has a special empathy for young women who might be in that situation, too. “I kind of see myself in them, and I know Vida Divina might be the opportunity they are looking for to make their dreams come true”, she says. And she definitely knows a lot about dreams come true.

About Vida Divina LLC

Vida Divina had one of the most Successful Launches in history, In less than a few years, Vida Divina has grown exponentially. The company has reached more than 32 countries and built up an empire of office buildings all around the world and its own manufacturing facilities. With over 150 million in sales in its first full year, Vida Divina recently was named one of the 100 Solid Top MLM Companies For 2018

Founded by Network Marketing Legend Armand Puyolt, has been in the Top Network Marketing Earners ranks for over 25 years as a distributor, and has been selected by Business for Home as one of the ambassadors of the network marketing industry.

Vida Divina offers a full line of health products, cosmetics, energy drinks, weight loss enhancers, chemical-free baby foods, among other products designed to enhance the human body’s abilities to cope with the stress of modern world and lack of nutrients.

As a debt-free company, Vida Divina was created like an Ark, to carry as many people to success as possible, and giving them an opportunity to change their future forever. For more information please visit www.vidadivina.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/agripina-santos-achieves-diamond-rank-with-vida-divina/