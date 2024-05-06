Agravitae Made Graviola-Infused Products Available To Consumers And Distributors The USA

For centuries, graviola (soursop) has been revered in tropical regions for its remarkable health benefits. However, its short shelf life has limited its accessibility—until now.

Introducing Agravitae, a leading wellness company committed to delivering top-quality products. With substantial investment in advanced manufacturing processes and technology, Agravitae has successfully made graviola-infused products available to consumers in the United States, while preserving the fruit and leaves essential nutrients.

Graviola is celebrated as the next superfood, acknowledged by natural health experts for its rich nutrient profile, including antioxidants, phytosterols, tannins, and flavonoids. Its wide-ranging benefits encompass boosting the immune and digestive systems, improving skin and hair health, and supporting cardiovascular wellness.

The journey of Agravitae’s graviola products begins at the Founders Farms in Belize, renowned as the world’s premier graviola farm. Spanning 912 acres of pristine land with north of 85000 Graviola trees and employing a blend of traditional farming methods and eco-friendly practices, the Farm ensures optimal growing conditions.

Founder and Chairman Ken Owen emphasizes Agravitae’s unwavering commitment to quality control. ”

We’re dedicated to providing superior, farm-sourced nutrients through our graviola-infused products,” Owen states. “We merge tradition with science for unparalleled quality and efficacy.”

Agravitae extends an invitation to Social Retailers to represent its expanding line of luxury products, including graviola-infused nutrition, premium skincare, and herbal tea—each meticulously crafted to preserve the fruit’s potent nutrients.

Industry Veteran Christen Goldsby the first Senior Executive echoed her excitement for the opportunity, highlighting Owner Ken Owen’s vision of building a generational company.

“We don’t need to be the next billion-dollar company that implodes in ego and greed. We want something our grandchildren will be proud of,”

Goldsby adds. Many industry leaders are drawn to this mission.

“At Agravitae, we honor and protect Mother Earth as the ultimate source of life,” Owen affirms. “We’re thrilled to introduce our premium graviola-infused products to consumers who prioritize brands with a purpose.”

About Agravitae

Ken Owen, founder of Agravitae, grew up on a small farm in Oregon. After a prolific career in marketing and real estate, Ken knew he always wanted to return to his roots. Soon enough he discovered what is now TKO farms – a hardwood and tropical fruit farm in Tea Kettle, Belize.

In a small corner of the farm grew “Graviola,” – prized by the Mayans for centuries for its incredible health benefits. This fruit fascinated Ken and the vision soon followed. If you’re ready to get started and create your own Business. Sign up as a Social Retailer by sharing with your Social Circles – Shop for your favorite product(s) and Earn commissions every time you refer others. For more information please visit agravitae.com.

