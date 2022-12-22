Adrian Rojas and Valentina Rodriguez Achieve Presidential Diamond Rank At BE

By Team Business For Home

Adrian Rojas and Valentina Rodriguez could be described as people with a lot of ambition from the beginning. They wanted to build a safe place for themselves and reach their professional goals.

They were constantly looking for a place to stand out and serve. Opportunities are different for everyone. Sometimes they come to us one at a time. Sometimes they surround us. This is their success story.

The Fire Behind the Sparkle

Adrian was an athlete with high expectations and great performance, but little support. Throughout that time, he felt like he didn’t fit in with the other athletes.

“I wanted to become the best,” Adrian says.

It pushed him early on to pursue a career he was passionate about, where he received support, recognition, and developed a solid foundation for growth in all areas.

On the other hand, Valentina was a traditional woman, juggling a career and a business, like many of the women back home. She constantly questioned herself,

“Is this what I want to be doing?”

She also had a strong desire to excel, so she felt that there was something more out there—a better environment that reaped better results, and maybe provided some guidance on how to get there. That’s when she came to the industry through her co-worker.

Finding Where They’re Meant to Thrive

In BE, they found what they’d been searching for—a sense of leadership, momentum, vision, and structure. A way to realize their financial goals. A place where two young people can grow professionally and personally.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the industry first and then our mentors, friends, co-workers, and team,” the couple emphasized. “They’ve taught and educated us from their hearts to make this process a path of success.

“They took us by the hand and enriched our lives with lessons from their experience and the purest intentions from their hearts.

They’ve always brought out our best version as entrepreneurs and leaders by highlighting our strengths, skills and talents. Without their help, our business wouldn’t be where it is today.”

Bright minds seek out places where they can fit in and shine. The duo pointed out that it’s the Islam brothers Monir, Moyn, and Ehsaan Islam mission in life so “they created that here at the company.”

Adrian and Valentina described,

“BE provide extraordinary services, the most unique products in various industries designed to change lives, have talented team and affiliates, provide dignified working conditions, and have a constantly growing vision. Our belief in ourselves helped us reach our goals and we are grateful to have such an amazing place to work in.”

“We envision our future as reflecting the vision of this company, aligned with its purpose and in line with our mindset. We’re moving toward a future where we reach one million customers and one billion dollars in sales,”

they stated in complete confidence.

“We want to be recognized in multiple magazines, traveling the world, impacting the lives of millions of people, and growing every day. And it’s led us to our ultimate goal: full abundance, which means having the right intention and a calm heart.

If you are a dreamer and willing to learn, an eternal learner, prepared for success, then all that’s left is to live a life of fulfilled dreams. At some point we were two people who knew something else was out there waiting for us—which is also waiting for you.”

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.be.club

The post Adrian Rojas and Valentina Rodriguez Achieve Presidential Diamond Rank At BE appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/12/adrian-rojas-and-valentina-rodriguez-achieve-presidential-diamond-rank-at-be/