Adornable.u Ranked As B Opportunity For 2024

Adornable.u, is a product network marketing company, selling jewellery, has come into question in this review for their lack of transparency. We doubt the company profitability as we found too many outdated information or no current information at all. Given the current insane discounts (80%) on their jewellery the company might go shorty out of business.

An outdated website, without social media buttons, an outdated Facebook corporate website, with a last post on November 25, 2022. The company YouTube channel is without content, Instagram Account, last post 138 weeks ago. No information about the management team on the website, no information about the founder and CEO.

Adornable.u in Facts and Figures

Adornable.u, led by CEO Ann Wooten and based in the United States, has an estimated revenue of $3 million in 2022 with no increase compared to 2021. However, the reliability of this reported information is not ideal, as the company lacks transparency in its financials and does not regularly issue press releases. Adornable.u is has no top earners or recommended distributors in our database.

According to Business for Home, the company’s performance ratings fall somewhat in the middle compared with other network marketing companies worldwide. Its Business for Home Rating is a B, revealing not enough information about the company for a higher ranking.

Adornable.u’s current momentum ranks it 505th out of over 800 companies, while its global rating from Similarweb puts it in the 666th spot. Surprisingly, the company page on Business for Home has 3,710 pageviews, but only one review, indicating a need to increase engagement and distributor recommendation. With these figures on hand, potential distributors and partners need to carefully assess the company.

Business for Home Rating: B

2022 Revenue: $3 million

Revenue difference compared to 2021: 0%

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Potential commission payout in 2023: $1 million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 505

Number of Recommended Distributors: 0 (Rank 155)

Number of Top Earners: 0 (Rank 198)

Business for Home Pageviews: 3,710 (Rank 383)

Similarweb Rank: 15,938,732 (Rank 666)

YouTube views: 0 (Rank 507)

Adornable.u has 1 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 276)

CEO of Adornable.u: Ann Wooten

Company Country: US

How Adornable.u could improve their visibility

Adornable.u Conclusion

Adornable.u, a network marketing company, has been criticized for lacking transparency and providing incomplete information. This raises doubts about the company’s operations and casts a shadow on their operations.

The article, written by Team Business For Home and fact-checked by CEO Ted Nuyten, points out the lack of transparency in Adornable.u’s financials and their infrequent press releases. The company’s reliability is further questioned by the lack of information on their top earners and the number of recommended distributors as outdated social media channels.

The company’s performance ratings and global ranking are also mediocre compared to other network marketing companies.

With the limited information and lack of transparency surrounding Adornable.u, potential distributors and partners should approach the company with caution and carefully evaluate its credibility.

Overall, based on the evidence provided in the article, it is unlikely that Adornable.u can provide substantial opportunities for making decent money in the network marketing industry.

As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

