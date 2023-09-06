Abass Ayobami Moshood Achieves 50K Rank at MyDailyChoice

By Nicole Dunkley

MyDailyChoice is honored to announce that Abass Ayobami Moshood has earned the rank of 50K and congratulates him for reaching this prestigious achievement.

Residing in Nigeria, Abass joined MyDailyChoice on March 21, 2023 and through hard work and dedication, Abass has grown his team and customer base to be a profitable direct-selling business.

The product that Abass and his team sell the most of is Fuel Factor X (FFX). As one of the products on the MyDailyChoice Marketplace, Abass and his team focus on the benefits of FFX being a comprehensive fuel treatment.

It allows the consumer to save money on gas, drive further, and protect the planet. Other competitive products may have one or two of our components, but none have all of them. It would take many products mixed together to even come close to giving you the same benefits as using FFX.

“The thing that excites me most about MDC Business model is that I am able to leverage and use it to touch people’s lives positively”,

explains Abass.

When asked what the secret is to success, he replied,

“My secret is grace and a positive mindset, because I believe that your mindset determines your life settings and experiences.”

MyDailyChoice looks forward to seeing the continued growth and success of Abass and his amazing team.

