A Simple Way to Get Outside Your Comfort Zone by Khalid Shaath

By Simon Chan

Khalid Shaath shares a simple way for you to get outside your comfort zone so that you’ll get results faster in network marketing

Who is Khalid Shaath?

Khaled Shaath came from a humble background where he had to start working at 14 years old to support his family after his dad suddenly died. He worked all types of jobs ranging from working in the supermarket to selling computer parts.

He eventually earned a college degree and had a good job as an engineer when he decided to make a life changing decision to become a MLM leader.

Today, he’s built teams of more than 120,000 distributors with millions of customers and is one of the top income earners in the network marketing profession.

Khaled is married with 3 daughters and lives in Dubai.

Favorite Quote

“Make your decision based on your vision not your history.”

Recommended Books by Sarai Jacobs

Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey

Recommended Online App

Social media apps, Whatzapp, Telegram

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company Video (Tools)

Contact Info

Khalid Shaath on Facebook and Youtube

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post A Simple Way to Get Outside Your Comfort Zone by Khalid Shaath appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/khalid-shaath-665/