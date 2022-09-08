A Mother Determined: How Kelly Haupu Achieved Diamond Ambassador At ibüümerang

By Team Business For Home

3 years ago, Kelly Haupu joined ibüümerang through a close friend, motivated to fund her son’s medical needs. Now, Kelly has achieved the rank of Diamond Ambassador, determined to help change lives in the same way her mentors did for her.

While she has loved ibüümerang’s environment since she joined, her success journey took a dramatic turn when she made the decision to go Diamond after attending an event in May 2022.

“I knew when I got home from that event, that I could no longer be part of the general public – I felt an obligation to the company and to Mr. and Mrs. Buggs to go diamond.”

Watch the video below to learn about Kelly Haupu’s personal development and why she wants ibüümerang to become a part of every household worldwide.

About ibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded on the vision and mission of giving back to others without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang, its top-tier leadership team, and its overarching philosophy, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

