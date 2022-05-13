A Historic Beginning Awaits The OmegaPro Legends Cup

By Team Business For Home

OmegaPro is all set to embark on what’s never been done before in the history of Network Marketing and set a brand new standard in the industry by hosting twenty one of Football’s biggest Legends in the very first edition of The OmegaPro Legends Cup.

Scheduled to dazzle in the heart of Downtown Dubai on the 12th of May, this will be the first ever game of Football to be played under the glittery stars and the shimmery Burj Khalifa in the premises of the lavish Armani Hotel.

The extravaganza of the game will be preceded by a Press Conference with the designated captains of both the teams that go head on later in the evening for what promises to be no less than a Clash of Titans.

To be attended by the most noted, notable and the reputed media houses, publications and influencers from the Region as well as from around the world, this press conference will be a rare occasion to catch the best of the bests of the game back on the hot seat, shooting verbal volleys and renewing their old rivalries – something unmissable and worth salivating for lovers of the sport.

Some of the players donning the OmegaPro jersey for the very first edition of the Cup is none other than The Brazilian & AC Milan Legend Kaka, Former Spanish Captain and one of the best gloves of the game – Iker Casillas, Global Soccer Star Ronaldinho, Portuguese great Luis Figo, Former English & Chelsea Captain John Terry, one of the game’s greatest midfielders – Wesley Sneijder, Italy’s very own Marco Materrazzi and many more!

Not only this starry situation is a dream team moment for football and sports fans from around the world but it also is one of those rare moments to see these Gods of the Game collide one more time in a real match moment even after they have hung up their boots a while ago.

Adding more glitz and glamor to the OmegaPro Legends Cup will be a sashay of the biggest celebrities and influencers turning up the heat.

In attendance is the likes of Mahira Abdel Aziz – renowned Emirati Actress and MBC TV Anchor, Joelle Mardinian – Lebanese Entrepreneur, Brianda Deynara – Mexican Supermodel & TikTok Sensation, Jumana Khan – Indian Social Media Star, Hassan El Rado – Egyptian Actor, Mohammed Kelany – Singing Icon and many more heart-throbs of the Internet alike.

Intending to create nothing but a legacy of a lifetime and an evening to remember, OmegaPro Legends Cup is ready to be projected on none other than The Tallest Building of The World – The Burj Khalifa acting as the first whistle of the game.

The game will be broadcasted live on Television, 433 – The Home of Football’s Social Media Account along with OmegaPro’s official social media platforms so no moment of greatness gets a miss.

OmegaPro is all prepped and ready to roar with Legends Cup, creating standards like never before, creating memories like never before and giving the scope of Network Marketing the exact niche of oomph, sport and glamor that takes this business a long way.

About OmegaPro

With over 1.8 Million members joining the OmegaPro family since its recent inception in 2019 – this revolution of bridging the gap between the traditional and the digital is just getting started!

Driven by the virtue of innovation and an ambition towards unparalleled idiosyncrasy – OmegaPro is ‘Building wealth without border for people without borders’.

