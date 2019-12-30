A Decade of Leadership: OCE Maintains its Position as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 WCM MQ

By April Thomas

Oracle Content and Experience is excited and proud to announce another year, our 10th year as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management. This space has continually evolved to include a much broader reach for content, including creation, site management features, complex API’s, personalization, and digital asset management. Throughout that evolution Oracle has remained committed to listening to our customers and the market to ensure OCE would stay ahead of the innovation curve, provide the best of breed platform to the market and ensure their leader position in the Magic Quadrant.

OCE represents architecturally powerful rethinking of WCM in the context of the customer experience. Building on channel-agnostic content modeling and an API first foundation, Oracle continues to innovate with a move to a pageless, dynamic experience assembly paradigm and AI-assisted content authoring’, Gartner acclaimed.

CMSCMedia recently interviewed OCE’s SVP of Product Development, Chris Stone in regards to the Gartner MQ. A key point he made was in reference to the evolution of Oracle’s content offering including WebCenter and OCE. “We are not ‘moving’ anyone. We have an extremely large and profitable install base. It is our intention to give our customers the option to stay where they are as well take advantage of OCE. We built the capability to store, manage, and distribute WebCenter products content/documents directly into OCE’s repository via our Connector framework. This allows our customer base to migrate as they fit. Either one asset at a time with a new subscription model or bulk migrate whenever they want. This protects their investment, gives them a taste of using the Cloud service, and allows them to migrate as budgets allow. It’s working.” The rest of the article can be found here.

