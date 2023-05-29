8,000+ Votes: The Most Trusted Direct Sales Company Poll 2023

Trust refers to the perceived level of trustworthiness and reliability that a Direct Sales / Network Marketing company has in the eyes of its customers, distributors, and the general public.
It is based on a variety of factors, including the business’s reputation, track record, financial stability, customer reviews and feedback, industry certifications, awards and recognition, and the quality of its products or services.
Having strong business credibility is important for attracting and retaining customers and distributors, building long-term relationships, and gaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace. It helps businesses to establish themselves as trustworthy and dependable, which can boost customer and distributor loyalty and encourage repeat business.
To enhance their business credibility, network marketing / direct sales companies should be:
- Transparent and honest in their dealings with customers and distributors
- Adhere to high ethical standards
- Provide excellent customer service
- Continuously work to improve the quality of their products or services.
They should also be active in their industry and community, participating in relevant events and initiatives, and demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.
Which Direct Sales company is the most trusted in 2023?
If we have missed your company, please fill in this form or log a support ticket
To keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android). To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms.
We are using in this poll a new security login procedure to keep out spammers and cheaters.
The poll update in real time,
your vote will immediately count.
This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote
The poll will end 3 June 2023
at 12.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)
How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)
In the App, scroll down and click “Poll”
Use the search function to select your company and click “Vote Now”
The Top 50:
After 8,133 votes:
1.
LiveGood
1,525 votes
2.
GS Partners
954 votes
3.
APL GO
799 votes
4.
Go Global
560 votes
5.
Partner.co (ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, Zennoa)
550 votes
6.
One More International
419 votes
7.
PhytoScience
250 votes
8.
GOVVI
221 votes
9.
Bravenly Global
217 votes
10.
Mavie Global
214 votes
11.
Awakend
214 votes
12.
Beyond Slim
175 votes
13.
MyDailyChoice
138 votes
14.
Streakk
128 votes
15.
PM International
122 votes
16.
QuiAri
116 votes
17.
ByDzyne
112 votes
18.
Arieyl
106 votes
19.
Success Factory
97 votes
20.
Zinzino
77 votes
21.
OXO Global
75 votes
22.
iX Global
73 votes
23.
Yanoli
68 votes
24.
Modere
66 votes
25.
Neumi
56 votes
26.
Opulence Global
45 votes
27.
Jifu
42 votes
28.
Validus
34 votes
29.
DuoLife
32 votes
30.
Rain International
32 votes
31.
LifeWave
26 votes
32.
Seacret Direct
24 votes
33.
Vida Divina
22 votes
34.
LifeVantage
21 votes
35.
BE
20 votes
36.
4Life
19 votes
37.
Xyngular
19 votes
38.
Vestige Marketing
18 votes
39.
Juuva
18 votes
40.
Toptime Consumer
18 votes
41.
Amway
17 votes
42.
Crowd1
17 votes
43.
DreamTrips International
17 votes
44.
Atomy
16 votes
45.
IM Mastery Academy
15 votes
46.
Tranont
15 votes
47.
Alliance In Motion
14 votes
48.
Pruvit
12 votes
49.
InCruises
11 votes
50.
New Hope Global
11 votes
Total voters: 8,133
-
LiveGood
(18.8%, 1,525 votes)
-
GS Partners
(11.7%, 954 votes)
-
APL GO
(9.8%, 799 votes)
-
Go Global
(6.9%, 560 votes)
-
Partner.co (ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, Zennoa)
(6.8%, 550 votes)
-
One More International
(5.2%, 419 votes)
-
PhytoScience
(3.1%, 250 votes)
-
GOVVI
(2.7%, 221 votes)
-
Bravenly Global
(2.7%, 217 votes)
-
Mavie Global
(2.6%, 214 votes)
-
Awakend
(2.6%, 214 votes)
-
Beyond Slim
(2.2%, 175 votes)
-
MyDailyChoice
(1.7%, 138 votes)
-
Streakk
(1.6%, 128 votes)
-
PM International
(1.5%, 122 votes)
-
QuiAri
(1.4%, 116 votes)
-
ByDzyne
(1.4%, 112 votes)
-
Arieyl
(1.3%, 106 votes)
-
Success Factory
(1.2%, 97 votes)
-
Zinzino
(0.9%, 77 votes)
-
OXO Global
(0.9%, 75 votes)
-
iX Global
(0.9%, 73 votes)
-
Yanoli
(0.8%, 68 votes)
-
Modere
(0.8%, 66 votes)
-
Neumi
(0.7%, 56 votes)
-
Opulence Global
(0.6%, 45 votes)
-
Jifu
(0.5%, 42 votes)
-
Validus
(0.4%, 34 votes)
-
DuoLife
(0.4%, 32 votes)
-
Rain International
(0.4%, 32 votes)
-
LifeWave
(0.3%, 26 votes)
-
Seacret Direct
(0.3%, 24 votes)
-
Vida Divina
(0.3%, 22 votes)
-
LifeVantage
(0.3%, 21 votes)
-
BE
(0.2%, 20 votes)
-
4Life
(0.2%, 19 votes)
-
Xyngular
(0.2%, 19 votes)
-
Vestige Marketing
(0.2%, 18 votes)
-
Juuva
(0.2%, 18 votes)
-
Toptime Consumer
(0.2%, 18 votes)
-
Amway
(0.2%, 17 votes)
-
Crowd1
(0.2%, 17 votes)
-
DreamTrips International
(0.2%, 17 votes)
-
Atomy
(0.2%, 16 votes)
-
IM Mastery Academy
(0.2%, 15 votes)
-
Tranont
(0.2%, 15 votes)
-
Alliance In Motion
(0.2%, 14 votes)
-
Pruvit
(0.1%, 12 votes)
-
InCruises
(0.1%, 11 votes)
-
New Hope Global
(0.1%, 11 votes)
-
QNet
(0.1%, 10 votes)
-
Total Life Changes
(0.1%, 10 votes)
-
Melaleuca
(0.1%, 9 votes)
-
ASEA
(0.1%, 9 votes)
-
DoTerra
(0.1%, 8 votes)
-
Team National
(0.1%, 8 votes)
-
Life Is Good
(0.1%, 8 votes)
-
Herbalife
(0.1%, 6 votes)
-
MI Lifestyle
(0.1%, 6 votes)
-
Tava
(0.1%, 6 votes)
-
ACN
(0.1%, 5 votes)
-
Neora
(0.1%, 5 votes)
-
Lyconet
(0.1%, 5 votes)
-
Mannatech
(0.1%, 5 votes)
-
Acti-Labs
(0.1%, 5 votes)
-
Anovite
(0.1%, 5 votes)
-
Oriflame
(0%, 4 votes)
-
New U Life
(0%, 4 votes)
-
Vertera
(0%, 4 votes)
-
iBuumerang
(0%, 4 votes)
-
5Linx
(0%, 4 votes)
-
Global Platform Solution – GPS
(0%, 4 votes)
-
Stemtech
(0%, 4 votes)
-
Academy Owner
(0%, 4 votes)
-
Nu Skin
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Monat Global
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Farmasi
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Isagenix
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Immunotec Research
(0%, 3 votes)
-
B-Epic
(0%, 3 votes)
-
NeXarise
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Touchstone Essentials
(0%, 3 votes)
-
7k Metals
(0%, 3 votes)
-
LoveBiome
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Impact Global
(0%, 3 votes)
-
USANA
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Chogan
(0%, 2 votes)
-
MWR Life
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Root Wellness
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Futures Infinity
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Amare Global
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Bode Pro
(0%, 2 votes)
-
All Dazzle
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Asclepius wellness
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Velovita
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Beyond
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Adornable.u
(0%, 2 votes)
-
The CC Originals
(0%, 2 votes)
-
NVisionU
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Bellame
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Axxces
(0%, 2 votes)
-
DXN Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Longrich
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Color Street
(0%, 1 votes)
-
It Works! Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Golden Days China
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Best World International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Life Plus
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Youngevity
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Naris Cosmetics
(0%, 1 votes)
-
LimeLife by Alcone
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Perfectly Posh
(0%, 1 votes)
-
PURE
(0%, 1 votes)
-
iGenius
(0%, 1 votes)
-
VYVO
(0%, 1 votes)
-
QSciences
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Essens
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Epicure Selections
(0%, 1 votes)
-
E-ntrepreneur
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Pink Zebra
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Essante Organics
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Haka Kunz
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Red Aspen
(0%, 1 votes)
-
LivElite
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Activz Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Plunder Design
(0%, 1 votes)
-
CTFO
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Natura Vitalis
(0%, 1 votes)
-
ÜFORIA Science
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Ascira
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Bioliffe moringa
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Damsel in Defense
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Zeta Group
(0%, 1 votes)
-
American Serenade
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Epic Trading
(0%, 1 votes)
-
IAM Worldwide
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Successmore
(0%, 1 votes)
-
PrimeMyBody
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Aqua Source UK
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Livia Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
TTS International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Numera
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Voxx Life
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Nui Social
(0%, 1 votes)
-
TecmacTrade
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Aloe Veritas
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Beauty Society
(0%, 1 votes)
-
GreenChoyce
(0%, 1 votes)
-
LurraLife
(0%, 1 votes)
-
NaturDay
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Nowsite Marketing
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Prife International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
QN Europe
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Riseoo
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Savings Highway
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Sushia
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Tronking India
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Novva
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Welltures Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Elomir
(0%, 1 votes)
The post 8,000+ Votes: The Most Trusted Direct Sales Company Poll 2023 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.
Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/05/8000-votes-the-most-trusted-direct-sales-company-poll-2023/