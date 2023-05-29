8,000+ Votes: The Most Trusted Direct Sales Company Poll 2023

By Team Business For Home

Trust refers to the perceived level of trustworthiness and reliability that a Direct Sales / Network Marketing company has in the eyes of its customers, distributors, and the general public.

It is based on a variety of factors, including the business’s reputation, track record, financial stability, customer reviews and feedback, industry certifications, awards and recognition, and the quality of its products or services.

Having strong business credibility is important for attracting and retaining customers and distributors, building long-term relationships, and gaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace. It helps businesses to establish themselves as trustworthy and dependable, which can boost customer and distributor loyalty and encourage repeat business.

To enhance their business credibility, network marketing / direct sales companies should be:

Transparent and honest in their dealings with customers and distributors

Adhere to high ethical standards

Provide excellent customer service

Continuously work to improve the quality of their products or services.

They should also be active in their industry and community, participating in relevant events and initiatives, and demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.

Which Direct Sales company is the most trusted in 2023?

The Top 50:

After 8,133 votes:



1.

LiveGood



1,525 votes



2.

GS Partners



954 votes



3.

APL GO



799 votes



4.

Go Global



560 votes



5.

Partner.co (ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, Zennoa)



550 votes



6.

One More International



419 votes



7.

PhytoScience



250 votes



8.

GOVVI



221 votes



9.

Bravenly Global



217 votes



10.

Mavie Global



214 votes



11.

Awakend



214 votes



12.

Beyond Slim



175 votes



13.

MyDailyChoice



138 votes



14.

Streakk



128 votes



15.

PM International



122 votes



16.

QuiAri



116 votes



17.

ByDzyne



112 votes



18.

Arieyl



106 votes



19.

Success Factory



97 votes



20.

Zinzino



77 votes



21.

OXO Global



75 votes



22.

iX Global



73 votes



23.

Yanoli



68 votes



24.

Modere



66 votes



25.

Neumi



56 votes



26.

Opulence Global



45 votes



27.

Jifu



42 votes



28.

Validus



34 votes



29.

DuoLife



32 votes



30.

Rain International



32 votes



31.

LifeWave



26 votes



32.

Seacret Direct



24 votes



33.

Vida Divina



22 votes



34.

LifeVantage



21 votes



35.

BE



20 votes



36.

4Life



19 votes



37.

Xyngular



19 votes



38.

Vestige Marketing



18 votes



39.

Juuva



18 votes



40.

Toptime Consumer



18 votes



41.

Amway



17 votes



42.

Crowd1



17 votes



43.

DreamTrips International



17 votes



44.

Atomy



16 votes



45.

IM Mastery Academy



15 votes



46.

Tranont



15 votes



47.

Alliance In Motion



14 votes



48.

Pruvit



12 votes



49.

InCruises



11 votes



50.

New Hope Global



11 votes

Total voters: 8,133

