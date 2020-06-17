8 Genius Ebook Landing Pages That Get Readers Downloading

By Emily Bauer

We’ve all been told not to judge a book by its cover—but what about its landing page?

When we click a link or ad for any type of downloadable content, it’s the landing page that helps us decide what to do next. Ideally, the choice is clear: fill out the form and get the goods!

But what if it’s not so clear? What if poor messaging and confusing design get in the way? Maybe you click away or go read some other ebook instead.

Now, let’s flip to the marketers’ perspective. Let’s imagine that you’ve just published a shiny new ebook. You’ve poured countless hours and resources into this thing. All that research, planning, writing, designing, and revising has finally paid off. You set up a targeted campaign to bring people to your ebook download page, and traffic is trickling in.

Obviously, this is a big moment. Not only will this ebook help establish your expertise, but it’ll also bring in revenue and grow your mailing list (hellooo, self-vetted prospects). But before you can wow your readers, you need to get them to click “download.”

The hard truth is that getting people to download your ebook can be tricky, even when it’s free.

If you send visitors to a generic web page or fail to communicate the value of downloading, then all of your efforts might be wasted. But the good news is that by improving your landing page, you can encourage more downloads—and, ultimately, generate more leads.

Below, we’ll dig into some examples of ebook landing pages done right, but first, let’s look at some general best practices to keep in mind.

(In a hurry? Don’t go without letting us send you off with some sweet, sweet ebook landing page templates.)

Ebook Landing Page Best Practices for Getting Folks to Download

When it comes to landing pages for ebooks, what separates the best of ‘em from the rest of ‘em? Our favorite ebook landing pages are designed around one goal: get more downloads. (But they have a few other things in common, too.)

Want to increase conversion rates? Lower your cost-per-acquisition? Start by following these best practices:

Use a Single, Clear Call-to-Action

What’s at the heart of all top-converting ebook landing pages? A laser-focused call-to-action that serves one clear purpose.

Don’t water down your call to action with secondary links or conflicting messaging. Including more than one call to action splits the visitor’s attention and eats into your conversion rate. In fact, it can reduce conversions by up to 266%.

If you do include more than one CTA (probably because your page involves a decent amount of scrolling), then all roads should lead to download.

Hook Visitors with a Strong Headline

Your visitors need to stick around to convert—and it’s up to you to give them a reason. You only have about 8 seconds to make a strong impression, so your headline is your best chance to hook readers.

A snappy headline is great, but it also needs to be clear about what the topic is. As soon as someone visits your landing page, they should be able to tell that your ebook is relevant to them.

Use Eye-Catching Images

Visually, your landing page should match your campaign, so visitors know they’re in the right place. The first thing they see is your hero shot—so make it count.

Thankfully, sourcing quality visuals doesn’t have to be an added cost. For instance, you can access the Unsplash library of free images without ever leaving the landing page builder. (Other resources for royalty-free stock images can be found with a quick Google search.)

Use images on your landing page to draw readers in and provide context. A picture of the physical book or (if it’s digital only) the ebook displayed on a device helps visitors see exactly what they’re getting. A ‘download’ can be somewhat intangible, so seeing it in use on a device can help add value.

Preview the Benefits, Not Just the Content

Optimize by showing off the benefits (i.e., what readers will learn from your book or how it will improve their lives) rather than just telling visitors what the book is about (although, chapter overviews can be a handy way to preview the content if the book is substantial).

Put simply: most of your readers want to know why before they care about what. This is one of those “obvious” rules that some marketers still forget about.

Build Credibility with Social Proof

If ever there’s a time and place to be humble, your ebook landing page is not it. People are more likely to download your ebook if they see that others have already done so (and gotten real value from it).

Reviews from other readers and testimonials from experts are powerful. Plus, 88% of customers trust online reviews as much as recommendations from a friend. The only caveat here is that any social proof needs to be legit. Your readers will smell B.S. a mile off.

Keep Lead Gen Forms Short and Simple

Gated content shouldn’t be hard to access (or they’d call it…captive content?). Make it as easy for readers to download your ebook by keeping lead gen forms short and sweet. Only ask for as much information as you need. Asking readers to jump through fewer hoops means more downloads.

8 Ebook Landing Page Examples that Convert

But wait, should all ebooks have landing pages? You bet! Paid, free, long, short—all ebooks are beautiful and deserve their own landing page. This applies whether the ebook itself is the product (like an EPUB file you buy to read on your Kindle) or gated content (like a PDF you download in exchange for your email) that’s part of a larger marketing strategy.

Let’s look at some examples built in Unbounce.

1. Outdoor Photography Guide

Image courtesy of TN Marketing. (Click to see the whole thing.)

Who’s behind it?

This ebook download page was created by TN Marketing for Outdoor Photography Guide (OPG)—a community and resource for nature and wildlife photographers. Their wide range of video courses are designed to teach, challenge, and inspire shutterbugs of all skill levels.

Why we love this ebook landing page

What’s the first thing you notice above this page? For us, it’s the striking hero image. Not only is it a cool visual, but it also tells us quite a bit about the download before we’ve scrolled or read anything.

First off, the bold color and contrast suggests this “essential” ebook is bursting with interesting visuals that will inspire photographers to truly unleash their creativity.

Second, the silhouetted camera tells OPG’s ideal audience (photography buffs) that this content is geared specifically toward them.

Third, by showcasing the ebook on a tablet, visitors immediately understand that they’ll be able to access it on their device of choice.

All things said, this landing page packs a punch. It invites visitors to visualize themselves both with the ebook in hand and in the shoes of the photographer on the cover. And that’s all happening above the fold.

Once visitors start to scroll, it’s easy to see exactly what the ebook offers. If the page appears image-heavy to you, remember that’s the point: it appeals to photographers and provides a peek at the promised visuals. It’s also clear that this is a free download, which is a helpful distinction given that much of their video content is paid.

A quick note about social sharing: OPG is a community-based organization, so it makes sense that they included social buttons on the landing page for this ebook. It’s a simple design choice that encourages readers to spread the word with fellow photography buffs.

That said, it’d be interesting to test how moving social buttons to the confirmation page impacts downloads and traffic. Wouldn’t visitors be more likely to share an ebook after they’ve read it?

2. Photobiz

Image courtesy of Photobiz. (Click to see the whole thing.)

Who’s behind it?

This landing page comes from another photographer-friendly platform. Photobiz is an easy-to-use website builder for professional and aspiring photographers who want to grow their business. Photobiz helps photographers showcase their portfolios, win over clients, and book more jobs.

Why we chose this landing page example

As with the OPG example above, the single field download form keeps things light and inviting. It’s also loaded with relevant information—without feeling crowded. This is in part due to the easy-to-skim layout and smart color blocking.

Readers instantly know what the offer is (23 templates) and the value is clearly highlighted with specific use cases (cover photos, FB posts, Insta posts). They even specify the format (PSD files—which are way more useful than plain old JPEGs), so readers know exactly what they’re getting.

By going above and beyond to define their download as a collection of templates, Photobiz builds trust and manages expectations.

Aside from what we can learn from the landing page itself, this example is a good reminder that you don’t need to box yourself in by sticking to the typical ebook format. Instead, focus on creating content that’s meaningful to your customers in whatever form might make sense—whether that’s a lookbook, course, interactive guide, outline, template, or something completely different.

3. Taboola

Image courtesy of Taboola. (Click to see the whole thing.)

Who’s behind it?

Another fantastic ebook landing page, this one comes from the lovely people at Taboola, a discovery platform for marketers and publishers. Taboola matches products, services, and messages to audiences and delivers relevant creative to the right people at the right time.

Why this is an effective landing page

The copy speaks directly to marketers, using repetition to really drive home the benefits of getting this ebook—namely, how it’ll help them pull off a discovery campaign. Assaf Spiegel, Sr. Digital Marketing Manager at Taboola, says the landing page plays a key role in the company’s lead gen efforts.

“The aim was to provide potential advertisers with information on how to create good campaigns,” he explains. “Interest in the content featured on this page clearly qualifies leads as relevant prospects for advertising with Taboola.”This page also gets points for design (it just looks good). Color is used to cleanly break the page into three skim-friendly sections, each with its own orange CTA button that pops against the background.

Spiegel credits Taboola’s talented designers for the visual appeal and adds that much of what we see on the page is strategic. More specifically, he says his team wanted to ensure that:

“First, the form appears above the fold in both desktop and mobile; second, a clear CTA appears several times on the page; and, third, a secondary CTA appears on the footer—in case a user is ready to create an account right away.”

It’s also worth noting that the points under “Boost traffic like a pro” set expectations by explaining what each of the five steps cover. Whether it’s quick bullet points or a list of chapter titles, providing this type of high-level overview is a quick way to tell visitors what’s in the book and what they’ll gain from it.

4. Impraise

Image courtesy of Impraise. (Click to see the whole thing.)

Who’s behind it?

This ebook landing page was created by Impraise, a performance management platform for business owners and team leads who want to inspire and connect with their people. Impraise helps teams grow together by making it easier to have those crucial (but sometimes tough) talks about performance, goals, and professional growth.

What you can learn from the download page example

At first glance, there’s not a whole lot going on with this landing page. There aren’t any flashy images or bold claims. In fact, aside from a picture of the ebook cover (and a matching pop of color at the top of the page), there’s only one element that stands out: the orange download button.

As for layout, the page intentionally gives equal space to the ebook information and the download form. This balanced design allows visitors to scan for relevant information without getting pulled away from the download form.

In other words: this page is simple, but functional. It tells readers what the ebook will teach them (which answers why they should download it) and gives them a clear step forward (i.e., fill out the form and get the download). Whether or not a similar approach would be effective in your case depends entirely on who your audience is and what they’re looking for.

It works well for this campaign because the target audience isn’t all that interested in Impraise or their product (at least, not yet). Managers and business owners who click on an ad for this ebook want to learn about the “right feedback mindset for managers,” but they aren’t ready to pay for a solution. By downloading this ebook, readers willingly identify themselves as problem-aware leads.

As you can see above, there’s not much hiding below the fold, either. But scrolling does reveal a bit of context and a link to the website, which helps prevent traffic from bouncing. If someone is further along in the funnel, there’s a higher chance they won’t want this ebook—but they might click through to learn more about Impraise’s software.

5. Smarter Marketer

Image courtesy of Rocket. (Click to see the whole thing.)

Who’s behind it?

This page was created by an agency called Rocket to promote Smarter Marketer by David Lawrence and James Lawrence. In this case, the offer is a real-live book, available as both a hardcover product and a Kindle download.

Here’s why it works

Compared to the other landing pages we’re looking at today, this example is by far the longest. Sometimes less is more, but in this case, more is just right. The entire page is loaded with tons of social proof, author credentials, and sneak peeks into the content.

One of the reasons this works so well is that Smarter Marketer isn’t a free download—it’s an actual book, with a ton of value for readers. (Though this doesn’t mean the book isn’t also a smart way to promote Rocket.) So, rather than keeping things short and sweet, this page makes an effort to answer any questions a reader might have.

In a way, the landing page replaces what might otherwise have been a generic Apple or Shopify product page. However, because it’s a dedicated landing page at the heart of a paid campaign, it allows Rocket space and flexibility to make a bolder argument for why marketers should buy the book.

It checks every box on the list of best practices we talked about earlier. This example is as much a sales letter as it is a landing page.

6. Optimonk

Image courtesy of Optimonk. (Click to see the whole thing.)

Who’s behind it?

This example by Optimonk brings us back to traditional ebook territory. A versatile tool for online retailers, Optimonk uses perfectly-timed messages to help online stores drive sales and reduce cart abandonment.

How this ebook landing page gets it right

Despite its clean design, this page has quite a bit going on. Right off the bat, visitors are pulled in by a bold header, a first-person CTA (written from the reader’s perspective), and an invitation to “see what’s inside.” Anyone who’s ready to download right away can click “I want my guide for free” to access the form at the bottom of the page.

Next, Optimonk builds our confidence by offering social proof and acknowledging the credibility of testimonials vs. self-promotion (“Don’t take our word for it”).

Further down the page, the benefits of downloading the guide are spelled out even more clearly. Not only does the graphic below remind online sellers that this content is, in fact, made especially for them, but it also shows that Optimonk understands the unique challenges facing online retailers.

This is probably our favorite part of this landing page. Notice how each lesson in the ebook is presented as a solution that corresponds with a specific stage of the buyer’s journey? This resonates with online retailers because they can actually visualize where the content will come in useful—and highlights value by suggesting that the download contains relatable examples and use cases.

Interestingly, this is the only example that doesn’t actually say the name of the ebook. Instead, it focuses 100% on the benefits.

7. Transform

Image courtesy of Transform. (Click to see the whole thing.)

Who’s behind it?

This vibrant ebook landing page example comes from Transform, a fitness company and app that offers personalized programs (including macro-based meal plans and one-on-one coaching) to help people live their best (and healthiest) lives.

What we love about this page

First of all, can we take a second to acknowledge how on-brand this page feels? (It just looks healthy, doesn’t it?) We love everything from the colors and imagery of fresh produce to the clean lines and easy-to-read, grocery-inspired checklist.

Not only is the hero shot bright and colorful, but it also shows the ebook on a tablet for context. The focal point is the bright red CTA button, which simply reads “Get the ebook.” That’s it—simple, clear, easy-to-follow instructions.

By telling visitors what’s inside the download, this landing page hits on key problems relevant to the target audience and presents clear solutions (i.e., using diet to manage weight loss, build muscle, and develop healthy habits).

Further down the page, we’re greeted with a smiling photo of the authors. Putting a face (or two) to the ebook makes the content feel more approachable—which can be especially powerful for lifestyle and health brands. It allows visitors to see that there are real humans behind Transform’s somewhat aspirational programs.

8. Unbounce

Click to see the real page (opens in new tab).

Who’s behind it?

Oh, hey—it’s us! We created this page for our ebook How to Optimize Your SaaS Landing Pages (opens in a new tab). Actually, we created two versions of this page.

Our thought process in creating this page

We know as well as anyone that when it comes to ebooks, you need to provide something really valuable to get people over the hump of filling out your form. That’s why we recruited bona fide CRO expert, Talia Wolf, to develop the most powerful, helpful SaaS landing pages guide we could—and promoted her on one variant of our landing page.

Our favorite thing about this landing page is that it changes depending on who’s lookin’ at it.

So, if you click here you might see the version above, featuring Talia. Or you might see the version below. (And why not grab the guide, while you’re at it?)

By combining the principles of optimization with the magic of machine learning, Smart Traffic automatically matches each and every visitor to the landing page most likely to convert them. The coolest part is that after turning on Smart Traffic for this page, both variants saw a boost in conversions.

How to Create an Ebook Landing Page of Your Own

Now that you’ve got tons of ideas fresh in your mind, let’s talk about how you can bring your vision to life.

It can be tricky (and time-consuming) to build an eye-catching landing page from scratch. With a landing page builder like Unbounce, you can launch high-converting ebook landing pages in a single afternoon—no dev required.

Sound good? Here’s how you can build your very own ebook landing page without eating into those precious dev resources. (If you’re not a customer, you can start a free trial to see just how easy it is—and maybe even get your campaign up and running.)

Step 1: Choose a template

Start with an ebook download page template and make it your own. Adjust colors, fonts, and copy to match your campaign. Add images, drag, drop, and swap out elements, or customize your form.

Step 2: Customize your settings

Get responsive: Want people to download your ebook on mobile? No problem. Preview to make sure your landing page looks great on every device.

Want people to download your ebook on mobile? No problem. Preview to make sure your landing page looks great on every device. SEO settings: Choose whether or not you want search engines to be able to see and rank your landing page. If so, optimize with a keyword-powered title and meta tags.

Choose whether or not you want search engines to be able to see and rank your landing page. If so, optimize with a keyword-powered title and meta tags. Set a conversion goal: Total downloads? Clickthrough rate? You decide how to measure your success.

Step 3: Go live

Set your URL, preview, publish, and bring it to life. Easily add tracking, custom scripts, and set up integrations to pass leads directly into your CRM.

Step 4: Optimize for even more downloads

Scale with ease: Duplicate your landing page with a single click and adjust to suit each campaign.

Duplicate your landing page with a single click and adjust to suit each campaign. Find your best formula: Create different versions and split test (this is where Smart Traffic comes in helpful) to maximize conversions—whether your goal is click-throughs or lead gen.

Get More Downloads with These Ebook Landing Page Templates

Now it’s your turn! Whether your goal is to boost conversions (sales or clicks) or build your email list, we’ve got a template for you.

Ready to bring your ebook landing page to life? Start here with one of our awesome ebook landing page templates. Steal one as your starting point and customize to your heart’s content.

Source:: https://unbounce.com/landing-pages/ebook-landing-page-examples/