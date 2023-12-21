KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

7,000 Votes: Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan – Poll 2024

By Team Business For Home

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan ranks in the world for 2024.

We have nominated over 750+ Top Direct Selling companies with their compensation plan. One of the most important, yet least understood aspects of a network marketing opportunity is the compensation plan.

What is the most generous and best compensation plan? What is the best opportunity for residual income? Is it a Binary, a Uni-level, a Matrix, a Stair Step Break-a-way, a Pass-up Plan, a Hybrid, an Instant pay plan?

Just about any product or service can be purchased through Direct Selling somewhere in the world. Every single day, 70,000+ prospects worldwide are looking for information to find the best opportunity available.

Which company has the best compensation plan in 2023? Where can you boost your income?

If we have missed your company, please fill in this form or log a support ticket

To keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android). To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms.

The poll update in real time,

your vote will immediately count

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 30 December 2023
at 12.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

The Top 50:

After 7,058 votes:


1.
Vida Divina

1,817 votes

LiveGood


2.
LiveGood

1,181 votes

APL GO


3.
APL GO

895 votes

iX Global


4.
iX Global

427 votes

Impact Global


5.
Impact Global

303 votes

Partner.co (ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, Zennoa)


6.
Partner.co (ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, Zennoa)

284 votes

NVU


7.
NVU

243 votes

QuiAri


8.
QuiAri

177 votes

Go Global


9.
Go Global

162 votes

Jifu


10.
Jifu

157 votes

One More International


11.
One More International

143 votes

PhytoScience


12.
PhytoScience

126 votes

Bravenly Global


13.
Bravenly Global

125 votes

ByDzyne


14.
ByDzyne

123 votes

DUOLIFE


15.
DUOLIFE

112 votes

Arieyl


16.
Arieyl

102 votes

Total Life Changes


17.
Total Life Changes

76 votes

Earn World


18.
Earn World

52 votes

GOVVI


19.
GOVVI

52 votes

GS Partners


20.
GS Partners

48 votes

Yanoli


21.
Yanoli

29 votes

Neumi


22.
Neumi

24 votes

QNet


23.
QNet

23 votes

BE


24.
BE

21 votes

PM International


25.
PM International

18 votes

Chogan


26.
Chogan

18 votes

MyDailyChoice


27.
MyDailyChoice

16 votes

Zinzino


28.
Zinzino

16 votes

Essante Organics


29.
Essante Organics

16 votes

Alliance In Motion


30.
Alliance In Motion

15 votes

QSciences


31.
QSciences

15 votes

4Life


32.
4Life

13 votes

Valentus Global


33.
Valentus Global

12 votes

Beyond Slim


34.
Beyond Slim

11 votes

Activz Global


35.
Activz Global

10 votes

DreamTrips International


36.
DreamTrips International

10 votes

Melaleuca


37.
Melaleuca

9 votes

LifeWave


38.
LifeWave

9 votes

Mavie Global


39.
Mavie Global

9 votes

MKX Network


40.
MKX Network

8 votes

Crowd1


41.
Crowd1

7 votes

iGenius


42.
iGenius

7 votes

Juuva


43.
Juuva

7 votes

SeneGence


44.
SeneGence

6 votes

Acti-Labs


45.
Acti-Labs

6 votes

7k Metals


46.
7k Metals

6 votes

ION Savings


47.
ION Savings

6 votes

Amway


48.
Amway

5 votes

Seacret Direct


49.
Seacret Direct

5 votes

Vestige Marketing


50.
Vestige Marketing

5 votes

Total voters: 7,058

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/12/7000-votes-top-direct-selling-compensation-plan-poll-2024/