7 Ways Social Media Marketing Is Changing for CMOs

As with everything in marketing, social media is constantly changing. Consumers don’t seem to have a long attention span for the same old things, and social networks are constantly evolving to reach those needs.

Likewise, your marketing strategy must keep up with the latest trends. Watch the way that social media marketing is changing in these seven simple, yet profound ways.

1. Instagram is gaining speed

If you’ve been watching the landscape of social media closely, you know that all social media networks have virtually come to a standstill except one: Instagram. It continues to grow in popularity and effectiveness for bringing consumers to your door and encouraging action.

Most marketers have made a few Instagram mistakes when trying to create a brand and connect with customers. Learn from those mistakes and try to avoid making the same. There will be a series of trial and error, but with the right campaign, you’ll easily reach the top.

2. Influencer marketing is imperative

Part of the “pay to play” landscape involves starting influencer marketing campaigns. A brand simply can’t hope to get ahead without the use of influencers who endorse your brand and bring traffic to you organically.

Influencer marketing has become easier as well with networks dedicated to connecting brands with influencers who can help. Put your focus on micro-influencers who have a more dedicated audience for the best ROI.

3. Big data tells all

Social media is one of the best free sources of data around. You can also pay for premium, third-party tools that will generate additional data. Then, you can use it to improve all of your marketing tactics, both on and off social media.

Capturing data isn’t enough. You should also carefully analyze the information on a daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly basis. Look at what’s working, what needs improvement, how your strategy is influenced accordingly, and what your customers really want.

Data is also useful for targeting advertisements. There’s some controversy over whether our phones “listen” to us, but how many times have you spoken to a friend about a topic, say the best lotion for eczema, and then opened your social media apps to see advertisements for eczema treatments? The lines may be fuzzy regarding how these ads reach the right people, but they really do work.

4. Diversification is essential

Gone are the days when Facebook could be your only social media channel. Everyone must diversify with multiple channels to get through to their target audiences.

This doesn’t mean you need to be on every social channel. If you’re targeting teenagers, for example, they won’t be on LinkedIn. But you should be using Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube at the very least, as these are the most popular apps for that generation.

Additionally, you’ll need to vary your strategy for each platform. Don’t post the same thing to every page. You might use similar content but change the delivery or style somewhat to match the platform you’re using.

5. A brand’s social presence must be personable

If you look back to advice about using social media from five years ago, a lot of marketers would tell you to keep it professional. They’d say to separate your personal life from the business side of things. Today, it’s the complete opposite.

The more personal you get on social media, the better you’ll do. Brands that have a single personality as the face of the company perform very well because consumers get to know the individual behind all the hard work. They love to see behind-the-scenes peaks, personal stories, relatable interests, and vulnerable posts.

These personal connections increase the bond and loyalty between brands and their target consumers. It facilitates trust and encourages word of mouth marketing.

6. Branding is more visual

Visual components have always been important for good branding, but this is amplified with social media. At one point, a brand’s success was often associated with good customer service and a feeling of welcoming when you walked into a store. Now, it’s more about drawing the eye.

It starts with developing a consistent brand across all social networks, which you’ve probably already mastered. The next step is to fine tune all the details from using the same font and colors to creating a clearly visual aesthetic or theme on your social pages.

When a consumer looks at your Facebook page or Instagram profile, they should know that they’re on your page simply because your images and videos are consistent. They have similar colors, subjects, and symbols that connect all your content.

7. Social media engagement equals customer service

Tim Mapes, SVP and CMO of Delta Air Lines, says that marketing managers should always think about this:

“The challenge is to make every customer feel like one in 180 million versus one of 180 million – how do we personalize and customize, and humanize, everyone’s particular experience?”

It starts with customer service. Along with creating a personable brand, use social media to answer customer questions, solve problems, gather feedback, recognize your valued customers, and make the customer experience exceptional.

Additionally, social media is becoming a popular hub for customer service queries. More and more consumers use direct messaging through their favorite social apps to get information, problem-solve, and even order from their favorite brands. Make sure the option for great customer service is there for them on any social channel you use.

