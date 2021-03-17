7 Lightbulb Moments Uncovered In a Network Marketing Coaching Call

By Simon Chan
In this special episode, you get to listen in on a recent network marketing coaching call that Simon Chan did with his 1 on 1 coaching clients.
This live call was a “Hot Seat” call and featured distributors from different countries and companies.
In this Episode, You’ll Discover:
How to CLAM and meet new prospects online
Specific targets you must reach everyday
How to avoid common objections before the presentation starts
How to stay consistent with your social media posts
One of the best forms of accountability you can easily get for free
Systems that every leader needs to have in place
and much more
Network Marketing Coaching Resources
BYOB Social Media Workshop
Purpose Driven Networkers
1 on 1 Coaching
CLAM Method
Recommended Book
Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss
Source:: https://mlmnation.com/network-marketing-coaching-645/