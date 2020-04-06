7 Ideas To Grow Your Network Marketing Business During Coronavirus

By Simon Chan

In this special episode, Simon Chan shares 7 Ideas To Grow Your Network Marketing Business During Coronavirus.

He talks about 3 important parts:

1 ) How MLM thrives during Crisis

2 ) How you have to position your products/service and business differently right now

3 ) How you must sincerely and genuinely want to help people or else nothing will work

Who is Simon Chan?

Simon Chan is a business coach and speaker who helps network marketers earn a part time income of at least $1,000 a month by helping them defeat overwhelm, create consistency and get results online.

Simon started in network marketing in 2003 and built a million dollar business with over 200,000 distributors by pioneering Online Duplication. He retired from building in 2013 to be a full time trainer and founded MLM Nation. Here is his complete bio

Recently he has spoken to many top MLM leaders and trained on how to grow a network marketing business during Coronavirus.

How To Grow Your Network Marketing Business During Coronavirus

Here are a recap of 7 ideas that’ll help you grow your network marketing business during Coronavirus

1 ) Find an excuse to followup with someone

2) Increase your Authority and Influence by helping someone in your community

3) Post helpful content on social media to increase your Online Influence and Authority

4) Build relationships with small business owners

5) Spend time connecting with new people online

6) Followup with prospects you have presented to in the past

7) Invest in relationships with those that are new and adjusting to life working from home

Resources to Help Your Network Marketing Business During Coronavirus

Here are some helpful tools and resources to help you grow your network marketing business during Coronavirus

Get results with Purpose Driven Networkers

Get the DMO Cheat Sheet

Contact Mapping Tool to track your prospects (followups)

Use Simon’s 5 Step Plan to get your next customer or rep in less than 28 days

Never get stuck again. Get your questions answered 24/7

Contact Info

Simon Chan on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

