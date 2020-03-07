7 Fundamental Principles of Network Marketing Success by Joe Garcia

By Simon Chan

Joe Garcia and Simon Chan talk about consistency, emotional detachment, how to expand internationally, dream building and much more

Who is Joe Garcia?

Joe Garcia started his network marketing career in 1993 and is a full time leader.

His team is in over 60 countries and has done more than 2 billion in accumulated sales. He’s been to over 60+ countries and trained thousands of distributors. He’s even been on a billboard in Europe.

Joe has a passion in helping people maximize their potential and help them believe that God really does not make junk!

Staying Consistent

You have to be consistent with your:

1 ) Daily Method of Operation (DMO)

2 ) Emotions

Favorite Quote

“Today, I will win. Why? I’ll tell you why — because I have faith, courage and enthusiasm.

I have clearly defined goals and I will pursue them today with enthusiasm, determination and discipline.

Today, I will not take advice from anyone who is more messed up than I am.

Today, I will meet the right people in the right place at the right time for the betterment of all.

I am a winner, a contributor. I believe in me.”

Must Read Book

Science of Getting Rich by Wallace Wattles

Consciously Creating Circumstances by George Winslow Plummer

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Skype

Zoom

Goto Meeting

Recommended Online App

FB Messenger

Taxbot

Contact Info

Joe Garcia on Facebook

www.whyjoegarcia.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post 7 Fundamental Principles of Network Marketing Success by Joe Garcia appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/joe-garcia-595-2/