By Lars Lofgren

Reputation management helps improve a public figure’s brand, gain better control over what information circulates about the figure in question, and repair damage caused by negative news pieces. It’s also an important consideration for every public personality with a fanbase, regardless of size. Without reputation management, for example, just one […]

The post 7 Essentials to Reputation Management for Celebrities appeared first on .

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/reputation-management-for-celebrities/