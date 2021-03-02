7 Creative Landing Page Ideas to Inspire Your Next Campaign (With 14 Examples)

By Emily Bauer

Shower thought: Where do marketers’ *best* landing page ideas come from? Wait—do they get them in the shower?

While some marketers might have their own personal muse, mantra, or go-to sources of inspiration (a lucky shampoo, maybe?), the rest of us are just kinda hoping for something to come to us. And although inspiration can strike at any moment, we don’t always have the time to wait around for it to show up.

So, rather than hoping your next big landing page idea will manifest on its own, we decided to put together a list of creative approaches you can try for your next campaign. Whether you’re looking for the next big design trend or just a cool idea to get you thinkin’, we’ve wrangled seven interesting landing page ideas that can help your business stand out and drive action.

But first! Let me walk you through three tips to make your brainstorming session that much better.

Why should you care about bringing creative, surprising, or even unusual concepts into your landing page design? Doing something different helps ensure your page packs the punch it needs—both to leave a long-lasting impact on your visitors and, most importantly, get ‘em to convert.

3 Things to Remember When Brainstorming Your Next Big Idea

1. Just like your ads, your landing pages aren’t for everyone (and that’s a good thing!).

Your landing pages shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all. Rather, they should offer a snug, perfect fit for a very specific audience. In fact, niching down your campaign is actually better for qualifying leads.

Here’s why: Only targeted customers who identify with the unique messaging and design of your ad are going to click it. This self-vetting process ensures those who do reach your landing page are into what makes you (or your one-off campaign) a bit different—which means a higher likelihood of sales, clicks, and conversions.

2. It’s A-OK for your landing page ideas to be a bit “out there.”

Unlike a core page on your website, landing pages provide an opportunity to play with unique designs, colors, and even messaging that might not fit the rest of your brand. Whether that means getting loud and flashy or trying out some new tagline, there’s nothing wrong with taking some calculated risks!

3. Variants can help you find the best approach.

If you have a few different ideas and want to find out which approach is best, you can run A/B tests on several versions of your landing page to see which converts best. But what if (as is often the case) certain types of visitors respond better to one version than others? That’s where Smart Traffic comes in.

Using AI, Smart Traffic learns and tests different landing page variants to determine which one will most likely convert a specific type of visitor. So when someone new arrives on your page, they’ll be instantly routed to the variant that’s the best match for them. In other words, running multiple variants at once can help you drive the right message to the right person, every time.

7 Landing Page Ideas to Inspire Your Next Campaign

Ready for some serious inspo? These seven landing page ideas will help get those creative juices flowing. Don’t worry, we’ve also included plenty of unique examples to help you visualize your next masterpiece.

Hungry for more examples? Check out the Ecommerce Lookbook—featuring 27 high-converting landing pages from Unbounce customers.

1. Play with contrast (darkness and light)

Just like a neon sign that stands out against a night sky, this creative landing page example from Nathan Sports places bright neon text and design elements over a dark background.

Not only is the use of contrast striking, but it’s a huge step away from their online store design. The neon colors on this landing page are uniquely tied to this campaign and reinforce the importance of visibility when running at night.

Our next example comes from invoicing app Ballpark. Similar to the landing page from Nathan Sports, the space above the fold relies on contrast to make the text pop. Not only is the white header and green copy on a dark background eye-catching, but it also matches the concept (“Your business shouldn’t keep you up at night”).

But scrolling down reveals the use of gradient to tell a story. The further you scroll, the brighter the page becomes. It’s oddly satisfying, and visitors may feel compelled to keep scrolling out of pure curiosity—what’s this page building up to? (Spoiler: it’s a well-lit call to action.)

Watch how the page unfolds as you scroll:

2. Embrace a world of color

There’s a big, bright, beautiful world out there—why shouldn’t your landing page be part of it? Color can be used as shorthand to communicate the emotion behind your message, draw visitors’ eyes to a particular element (like a call to action button) or just create visual interest.

Plus, as we saw with the Nathan Sports example above, your landing page is the perfect place to experiment with different colors or designs that aren’t typically associated with your brand.

In this example from SnackNation, color takes center stage. They use playful colors to set the tone for their product and brand (because snacking ain’t a chore—it’s something people do to treat themselves).

SnackNation also uses complementary colors to highlight important information. (Top tip: A yellow CTA will always stand out from a purple background!) But our favorite part of this page is the bright burst of confetti coming out of the snack bag. This adds an extra pop of color and movement—and reminds us that color doesn’t need to be realistic or functional to work for your landing page.

Our next example isn’t a landing page, but it’s certainly a source of design inspiration.

Stripe gets a lot of praise for this web design (and for good reason!). The idea is simple enough—a changing gradient background that flows through different colors—and the execution is brilliant.

The fluid animation brings high-tech, sci-fi vibes to Stripe’s home page, but the colors are warm and inviting. The result is a futuristic-yet-accessible animation that reflects what Stripe’s brand is all about: Modern payment solutions for businesses of all shapes and sizes—from local mom n’ pop shops to Silicon Valley VIPs.

3. Make a bold statement with your copy

Sometimes, a bold statement can be simple. Other times, it requires copy that’s a bit more attention-grabbing. In either case, because standalone landing pages exist for a specific campaign (and don’t live on your website), they’re a safe place to play around with messaging.

This landing page from Trade Coffee features a strong headline next to a (presumably) strong cup o’ joe. No lingo, no buzzwords—just a bold statement about their product.

“Damn Good Coffee.” It even kinda smacks you in the face like a shot of espresso.

This example is also a good reminder that landing page headlines don’t need to be complicated or clever to be impactful. They can be simple, proud statements about your brand, service, or product.

Another place you can play around with bold or unexpected copy is your call to action. Take this unconventional CTA copy from an Awayco landing page, for example.

We’re loving the call to action—“I’d Like to Ride That”—for two reasons: Its risqué play on words totally grabs the readers’ attention, and the use of first-person pronouns helps visitors envision themselves riding this board.

Further down the page is another CTA that asks visitors to “Free the Funk Today,” which plays on the name of the featured surfboard (“Free the Funk”) and still works as a very clear call to action. This copy ties into Awayco’s brand and speaks the language of their target audience—rock on, brah!

When coming up with new landing page ideas, don’t be afraid to go a bit “off script” with certain elements of your copy. Look for little ways to inject your brand, personality, and creativity, whether it’s in a headline or part of an actionable CTA.

4. Set things in motion

Call me crazy but your landing pages don’t need to be static. Video content, GIFS, moving backgrounds, and little animations can help bring your landing page to life. With the right landing page builder, there are plenty of ways to integrate movement into your design without doing anything too fancy (or hiring a developer).

For instance, simply embedding video content gives you a much bigger opportunity to provide information quickly—without bogging down your page with never-ending text—and that’s exactly what our next example does.

As a marketing video platform, it’s only fitting that Promo would feature a bunch of videos on their landing page.

Not only is the header background a video, but there’s an entire gallery of videos further down the page. By giving visitors the chance to press play on whichever videos catch their eye, they’re inviting engagement, while also allowing visitors to explore the page and content at their own pace.

So, we’ve looked at embedded video and galleries, but what about animations? The possibilities are endless—from animated headers and button effects to moving backgrounds to … surprise bears?

This is a really fun example from TunnelBear where the bear pops out of the tunnel. The animation is a short, one-time effect that only occurs when someone arrives on the page. It’s simple, quick, and most importantly, memorable. Even though it’s somewhat silly, it’s very on-brand—and it helps you remember their name.

5. Pull visitors deeper into the page—literally

The creative web page from AB Architects is enough to make visitors re-evaluate how they interpret online “space.” Unlike a typical vertical page design, scrolling pulls visitors forward into the page. It feels like you’re walking down a long hallway—or moving through a gallery—with pictures from their “Living Services” portfolio on either side.

We love this entire concept because it challenges visitor expectations in such an unusual, engaging way. Since this example was created by NextPage for an architectural firm, we can’t say we’re completely surprised—but we are completely impressed.

Of course, it’s not always feasible to reinvent the landing page, but this example serves as an important reminder that the best online experiences can be immersive and engaging.

6. Let visitors play with design elements

There’s something special about websites that provide interactive design experiences.

This example from Jigsaw uses a spotlight effect that requires visitors to move their cursor over the headline to reveal what’s hiding in the dark. This is directly in line with their messaging about creating a safer internet, but it’s also a very memorable experience for visitors.

We see a similar effect on Glyphfinder’s website. The background header comes to life with floating tiles that react to mouse movements. This allows visitors to first have fun and interact with the landing page, before scrolling down to learn more about the platform (without distraction).

We love that both of these concepts are immersive, interactive, and plain old fun. But be mindful that your creativity doesn’t overpower the site’s functionality. The spotlight effect used by Jigsaw and the scattering effect on Glyphfinder website are both really cool—but for visitors on an older device or slower internet connection, it could lead to a frustrating, negative user experience.

7. Ask for audience participation

Interactive elements come in all shapes and sizes. Short surveys and quizzes, for example, are simple additions, yet bump up visitor engagement by several notches (and can score you some valuable customer data).

In the example below, we can see that Warby Parker nudges website visitors through the funnel with a quiz that helps them choose the perfect frames. Not only is this a fun, helpful way to interact with their audience, but the survey also functions as a retargeting tool for potential shoppers.

If you’re not looking to create a whole survey, you can still incorporate audience participation as part of your campaign. Take a look at this screenshot from Monday.com for another idea of how to collect visitor data and personalize their on-site experience without using a traditional lead form.

Any sort of prompt or field that requires input to unlock the next step can help you convert high-quality leads and reveal valuable insights about their goals or needs.

Border Buddy simplifies this concept even further by presenting only two choices for visitors who are ready to move forward.

However you decide to engage with visitors—a survey, form, quiz, or even an interactive flow chart—you just made your landing page more valuable to you and your audience. Not a bad day at the office.

Let’s Bring Your Landing Page Ideas to Life

Now that we’ve got those creative juices flowing, you’re probably itching to take off and create a landing page of your own. Whether you start from scratch or use one of our handy landing page templates, it’s time to make your dream landing page idea a reality. Let’s bring those shower thoughts to life!

