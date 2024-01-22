7 Call Center Stats That’ll Change How You Run Your Team

By Lars Lofgren

A good team will benchmark its performance based on statistics—and this rings especially true the key metrics associated with call centers. By familiarizing yourself with stats around support handle times, resolution rates, and more, you’ll be equipped to make tangible improvement across your company’s entire customer support system. 1. Most …

7 Call Center Stats That’ll Change How You Run Your Team Read More

The post 7 Call Center Stats That’ll Change How You Run Your Team appeared first on .

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/call-center-statistics/