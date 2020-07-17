7 Books to Build a More Solid and Emphatic Foundation for Marketing

By Michael McNichols

A marketer’s education never ends. New insights make a difference in how you approach campaigns as well as some older perspectives that you read differently now at a different point in your career than you did before.

So, I highly recommend these seven books to build up your knowledge base when it comes to empathy, innovation, strategy, leadership, and clarity in marketing:

1) Marketing Rebellion: The Most Human Company Wins

by Mark W. Scaefer

Customers find themselves more empowered now than ever before, and Scaefer provides a framework to help realize that humanity lies at the heart of marketing and how businesses can act accordingly

2) Be More Pirate: Or How to Take on the World and Win

by Sam Conniff Allende

What can marketers learn from pirates? Only how to rebel and rewrite the status quo. Draw upon the spirit of legendary pirates such as Blackbeard to rewrite the rules of marketing and effect a rebellion that leads to positive change. Learn to be bold with your content, show no fear in targeting the audiences you want and tell your brand story in a whole new and compelling way

3) The Marketer’s Toolkit: The Ten Strategies You Need to Succeed

by Harvard Business Essentials

This toolkit covers far-ranging marketing topics from ad campaigns to sales promotions and offers strategies for both marketing novices and veterans alike.

4) True North: Discover Your Authentic Leadership

by Bill George with Peter Sims

This book features 125 interviews with top leaders offering wisdom on how one can become their true authentic self and develop into an authentic and effective leader.

5) How to Win Friends and Influence People

by Dale Carnegie

This classic from 1936 still offers advice and insights that hold true today, especially for marketing and sales teams. Marketing and sales involve making a connection and that starts with empathy and understanding someone else’s feelings, which play huge parts in campaigns offering helpful solutions for customers.

6) The Content Formula

by Michael Brenner and Liz Bedor

Brenner worked with 13 other marketing veterans offer tips and best practices on a wide-ranging number of marketing topics, such as social media, content, SEO and PPC, and branding. He puts all their insights together into a formula to help see that you can make the most of your content marketing and not waste money on it.

7) On Writing Well

by William Zinsser

While this decades-old classic is referred to as a guide to writing non-fiction, writers of all kinds, including those in marketing, can learn valuable lessons about clarity and style when it comes to written communications. Whether it’s an email, blog, or guide, marketers strive to offer value, but it needs to be conveyed in the clearest and most impactful terms for customers to understand the information and feel that they make use of it.

For short bits of advice and pointers from marketing veterans, check out our “On the Fly” video series.

