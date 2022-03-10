7 Best PPC Agency Software to Optimize Your Workflows

By Jeremy Chatelaine

As your PPC agency grows, you can’t afford to repeat the same manual tasks and tedious processes over and over again. You’d much rather spend your precious time serving clients and growing your sales, right?

Lucky for you, there’s a whole bunch of handy tools and software for PPC agencies that can help you get a leg up on the competition.

Whether you wanna automate weekly tasks (like reporting—ugh), improve your ability to address and fulfill your clients’ needs, or get help landing more clients, let’s take a closer look at some of the most useful PPC tools on the market.

Even better? Most of ‘em have a free trial period, so you can test ‘em out before you commit full-time.

Tools for Improving Your PPC Workflow

1. AdEspresso

AdEspresso is an ad management and automation tool that can help PPC agencies manage multiple client accounts across channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and Google Ads.

The main benefit of using AdEspresso is that it saves you from spending your day jumping between tabs and accounts.

When you start using it, you can have your clients connect their ad accounts in a few clicks so you can reduce the number of back-and-forth emails usually involved in the onboarding steps.

Once your client accounts are ready, you can set up your ad campaigns across channels inside the platform and make edits as needed.

There’s also a report generator that lets you send white label PPC reports directly to clients in minutes, saving you hours of manual work every week if you usually need to send weekly reports to multiple clients.

Pricing: Starts at $49 per month

Features:

Manage all client ad accounts from one dashboard

Client onboarding portal to gather account permissions

Automated white label reporting

2. Spyfu

Spyfu is a competitor monitoring tool to help you discover keywords and terms that your competitors are bidding on.

You plug in a company’s website, and SpyFu will find the keywords they’re bidding on both at present and in the past, give you an estimated monthly budget, and how long they’ve been bidding on particular keywords.

You can use that information to:

Inform your bidding strategy when creating campaigns

Add real competitor data to your client pitch decks

Create reports showing your client’s performance compared to competitor benchmarks

As well as seeing the raw bid data, you can also download ad copy used and highlight keyword clusters where the competition is seeing good results.

Pricing: Starts at $39 per month

Features:

Identify your competitors’ top keywords

Estimate monthly budget required to compete for keywords

Historical data on competitor ad accounts

3. Unbounce

Unbounce is a conversion intelligence platform made to help you build landing pages that convert for your clients.

The first key feature is Smart Builder. The drag-and-drop builder lets you create professional landing pages in minutes without any coding knowledge. The builder also pulls in data from billions of conversions to give you insights into whether the headline copy or layout you’re using will be successful in practice.

You can create templates and re-use them for multiple clients and craft your landing page messaging with Smart Copy, an AI-powered copywriting tool using cues you provide about your client and goals.

As your PPC agency is all about results, you’ll also find the Smart Traffic feature very useful. It tracks conversion rates on your various landing page variants and will suggest deactivating low-performing pages to ensure the Return On Ad Spend for your clients is as high as possible.

Pricing: Starts at $89 per month

Features:

Easily create high-converting landing pages for your clients

AI copywriting tool to help you create compelling headline copy

Automatically rotate landing pages being shown based on which ones are converting

Tools for Growing Your Pipeline and Closing Deals

1. QuickMail

No matter how good you are at executing client campaigns, new client acquisition doesn’t happen if you don’t work to make it happen.

QuickMail is a cold email platform to help you reach out to sales prospects and start more conversations over email. After sourcing your prospects and finding their email addresses, you can write personalized email templates and send them to your leads at scale.

You can use QuickMail’s attributes to ensure every email is unique and personalized with your prospect’s name, company, and any other details you need to ensure you stand out in their busy inbox.

When your email templates are ready for your campaign, QuickMail will automatically reach out to your prospects at scale. If they don’t reply, you can automatically follow up with them.

QuickMail also comes with a free Auto-Warmer plan, which will improve your email deliverability and ensure your emails never land in the spam folder.

Pricing: Starts at $49 per month

Features:

Send personalized cold emails and start conversations with qualified prospects

Automatically follow up if your emails don’t get a response at first

Deliverability tools to ensure your emails always land in the primary inbox

2. Skrapp

Before reaching out to a prospect, you need their verified email address. There are various free and paid email finders on the market, but Skrapp works well and has a low entry point at $39 per month.

Skrapp lets you find emails in a few different ways. Using the extension when browsing LinkedIn or company websites, Skrapp will show you if it can find a verified email address for your prospects.

If you have a spreadsheet full of prospects you’ve been planning to reach out to, you can upload the sheet into Skrapp, and it will add verified email addresses for each person, plus any other.

The emails sourced are double-checked for accuracy to help you avoid issues with your cold emails bouncing and improve deliverability.

Pricing: Starts at $39 per month

Features:

Find prospect emails from LinkedIn profiles and company websites

Source emails in bulk from a spreadsheet of prospect names and company names

Flag duplicate emails in your list to avoid double-emailing prospects

Tools for Improving Your Day-to-Day Workflow

1. HubSpot

You can only grow your PPC agency if you’re organized. A CRM, like HubSpot, is essential to stay on top of your sales pipeline and close as many new client deals as possible.

You can also integrate HubSpot with your cold email software. Whenever a sales lead replies to your outreach campaigns, you can have a new CRM record created automatically for them, with details on the interaction.

You can add details like estimated contract value, see when your last contact with a prospect was, and add reminders for key dates and moments in the sales process.

There’s no limit in the team size you include, so everyone at your agency can log in, keep your client records updated, and manage deals while they’re in progress. You can also use it to keep track of interactions with existing clients to ensure the details you have are always up-to-date.

HubSpot can get expensive if you’re using other tools in the ecosystem, so if you’re looking for other good CRM options, consider Pipedrive, Copper, and Salesmate.

Pricing: Free to use

Features:

Connect it with all of your sales and marketing tools

Track deal and pipeline value

Create reminders of when to follow up with prospects

2. Zapier

Zapier is an automation tool that lets you connect different apps. It means you can save development time and hours building custom workflows for yourself but still get the benefits of sales automation in your agency.

Zapier connects with Unbounce, and you can use it to trigger actions when leads interact with your landing pages. For example, if someone fills out a contact form on your website, you can have Zapier send those details to a form for your client.

Here are some examples of workflows you can set up using Unbounce and Zapier:

It’s a powerful platform to upgrade your agency workflows, and once you start using Zapier, you’ll save hours every week and potentially tens of thousands of dollars every year on the cost of building those workflows in-house.

Pricing: Free plan available, paid plans from $19.99 per month

Features:

Connect almost any software or tools you use

No coding knowledge required to use it

Create conditional workflows that involve multiple steps and apps

Pick the Right Tools for Your PPC Efforts

There are a whole lotta tools that can all help you upgrade your tech stack and run your agency more efficiently.

That said, don’t get too caught up in finding new tools to optimize parts of your workflow that don’t need optimizing. Instead, look for the areas in your agency that you’re spending the most time on, and see if there’s a way you can use a tool to reduce the manual work involved.

The more repetitive tasks you can free up with the right tools, the more you can focus on serving your clients and generating a higher ROAS for them.

Source:: https://unbounce.com/ppc/7-best-ppc-agency-software-to-optimize-your-workflows/