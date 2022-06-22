6,000 Distributors Attended The LifeVantage Convention 2022

By Team Business For Home

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a pioneer in nutrigenomics, hosted Activate 2022 throughout the Salt Lake City area last weekend.

The event was one of the company’s largest in-person Distributor gathering since the beginning of the global pandemic, with over 6,000 U.S. distributors in attendance in person and remotely.

The event featured new company positioning, a unique product launch, aligned sales incentives, updated social selling tools, new Distributor trainings, and a wrap up celebration held at Saturday’s Real Salt Lake game where LifeVantage serves as title sponsor.

Steve Fife, President and CEO Said:

“Activate 2022 was the launching point for our next fiscal year and our strategic initiatives to drive growth for LifeVantage in the months and years to come.

We purposefully brought our U.S. Distributors together to cast the vision for where we want to be as a company and how we inspire the remarkable throughout the world by activating wellness.”

As part of Activate 2022, LifeVantage unveiled TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, which features the rare Ruby Red Quinoa Extract (Chenopodium formosanum) and is uniquely differentiated by its three-way approach to skin and collagen health.

The proprietary ingredients activate your body’s collagen production, replenish your depleting collagen levels, and maintain those levels by reducing collagen breakdown in the body.

As an added benefit, the ingredients in TrueScience® Liquid Collagen also help protect against the damaging effects of oxidative stress, caused by free radicals. The blend has been clinically shown to increase antioxidant levels by up to 202% as well as increase superoxide dismutase levels by 27 times.

“Collagen at LifeVantage had to be different,” said Fife. “

We are known for products that activate your body’s natural production of health essentials. For example, Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® supports your body’s production of powerful antioxidants.

We found our answer for collagen by activating your body’s own production of this essential protein. We have seen incredible results after people have used TrueScience® Liquid Collagen for only 30 days and are thrilled to unveil a revolutionary product that can help people look and feel healthy and vibrant.”

TrueScience® Liquid Collagen joins the company’s other activating products, including the flagship Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® as well as Protandim® NRF1 Synergizer®, Protandim® NAD Synergizer®, and TrueScience® skin, hair and personal care products.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre-and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products.

The Company’s line of scientifically validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, and Daily Wellness dietary supplements, TrueScience® is the Company’s line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products.

The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ™, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/6000-distributors-attended-the-lifevantage-convention-2022/