6 Oracle CrowdTwist Customers Rank Among America’s Best Loyalty Programs for 2021

In a year when brands faced economic uncertainty and had to shift strategies quickly to meet rapidly changing customer expectations, keeping customers loyal is no easy feat. That’s why it’s even sweeter to recognize the stand-out brands and loyalty programs of the year. Congratulations to Oracle CrowdTwist clients Tarte, Zumiez, Foot Locker, Driven Brands, Shoe Carnival, and Rue21, who recently made America’s best loyalty programs of 2021 list by Newsweek and Statista.

The definitive list spans 241 loyalty programs across 43 categories, including Clothing, Food, Health, and Beauty, and Services. Researchers surveyed 4,000 American consumers who evaluated 16,000 brands against the following six criteria: ease and enjoyment, benefits, overall satisfaction, customer support, trust, and how likely they are to recommend the program to friends and family.

Let’s look at our clients’ loyalty programs and what makes them more than worthy of this customer recognition and industry accolade.

teamtarte

teamtarte, the loyalty program offering from Tarte, ranked second highest overall in the Food, Health, and Beauty subcategory Perfume and Cosmetics. What makes teamtarte so successful? Their passionate community of beauty enthusiasts are rewarded for spending with the brand and incentivized to share user-generated content and write reviews. The program helps build customer trust and offers fun ways for members to engage with the brand.

The Zumiez Stash

The Zumiez Stash loyalty program by Zumiez ranked #2 in the category Clothing and subcategory Apparel. What do customers love about the program? The Zumiez Stash provides members with unique opportunities to engage with the brand and earn points. Members are rewarded for online and in-store purchases, checking out the latest live stream events, connecting on social media, and following loyalty member-curated playlists on Spotify. Members redeem points for brand-authentic rewards, including exclusive merchandising from top Zumiez brands, one-of-a-kind experiences, VIP events, and chances to enter sweepstakes to win bedroom makeovers and shopping sprees.

FLX Rewards

Foot Locker’s loyalty program, FLX Rewards, scored two spots on the list, both in the Clothing category. Foot Locker ranked #3 in the Footwear subcategory, and its brand Champs Sports also ranked #3 in the Sporting Goods Retailer subcategory. FLX is a three-tiered program offering members higher-value perks and rewards as they move up the ranks. All members enjoy free shipping on orders, an attractive benefit for customers in a time when the majority of sales moved online. The program appeals to core customer sneaker fans with the ability to redeem points for Head Starts, an FLX member-only perk, allowing members to reserve their size in upcoming shoe releases. Customers have a wide range of rewards to redeem. Between discounts, charitable donations, and exclusive merchandise, members are motivated to earn and burn.

Meineke Rewards

Meineke’s loyalty program, Meineke Rewards, earned the #3 spot in Personal Services, Home Care, and Maintenance in the subcategory Automotive Repair. The program awards members with 1 point per dollar spent on car maintenance and repairs at Meineke Car Care Centers. Members can redeem points for services such as oil changes, brakes, and tire maintenance. The program’s convenient mobile app makes it easy to book appointments, check points balances, and view available rewards. It provides members with a log of all completed visits and services, and rewards them for choosing Meineke by offering discounted and free services in the future. This helps establish trust and customer satisfaction, keeping customers coming back to Meineke Car Centers.

Shoe Perks

Shoe Carnival’s loyalty program, Shoe Perks, ranked #4 in the Clothing category in the Footwear subcategory. Members earn 1 point per $1 spent with the brand. The more money members spend, the greater the perks and reward value. Perks include birthday rewards, receipt-less returns, points that never expire, and member-only deals and events. Members can achieve Gold status by earning 200 points in one year. This exclusive set of members can enjoy higher value birthday rewards, more points, greater discounts, and VIP deals and events. Why is Shoe Perks a customer favorite? The loyalty program makes it easy for members to earn and redeem rewards, keeps the brand top of mind, and gives customers access to more of what they love about the brand.

Rue Rewards

Rue Rewards, the loyalty program from rue21, took the #12 spot in the Clothing category in the Apparel subcategory. Rue Rewards awards 10 points to members for every dollar spent with rue21. After earning 750 points, members can redeem a $5 reward. By signing up, customers can enjoy exclusive member-only offers and birthday gifts. Rue Rewards offers members the opportunity to earn more points by completing engagement activities such as connecting social media accounts and adding their birth date to their profile. The Rue Rewards program is easy to participate in, rewards customers for spending and engaging with the brand, and keeps customers satisfied with birthday gifts and cashback.

Leading brands are adopting loyalty programs to engage with customers between purchases, deepen customer relationships, create advocates, and drive retention.

