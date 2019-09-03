571: Your Framework for Building Giant Network Marketing Teams by Tim Sales

By Simon Chan

30 year + veteran leader, Tim Sales talks about the personal framework he used to earn millions in network marketing. He also talks about what to do if your company gets attacked… great closing strategies… how to get over the “no money” objection and much more.

Who is Tim Sales?

Tim Sales served in the US Navy Special Operations before he answered an ad and started his MLM business in 1989.

Since then, he has made millions in his career as a network marketer. He’s also contributed tremendously in helping network marketing get accepted as a profession with his generic prospecting and training tools such as Brilliant Compensation (which has been downloaded 44 million times), Professional Inviter and the Professional Presenter.

Tim was also a teacher at the only university-affiliated network marketing certificate course offered by the University of Illinois at Chicago. He’s been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone.

After 18 years of residual income, Tim’s network marketing company bought his business. Tim missed building and in 2011 he started from scratch and became a founding distributor for a new company. Today, Tim’s team generates over $230 million in annual sales and he has created 57 millionaires in the last 8 years.

Favorite Quote

“If it’s to be, it’s up to me”

Must Read Book

Advertising Secrets of the Written Word by Joseph Sugarman

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Zoom

Recommended Online App

Skype

Contact Info

Tim Sales on Facebook

Website: www.pipelineprofits.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post 571: Your Framework for Building Giant Network Marketing Teams by Tim Sales appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/tim-sales-571/