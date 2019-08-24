569: Taylor and Larry Thompson on How to Make Network Marketing Relevant and Attractive in The New Gig Economy

By Simon Chan

Taylor and Larry Thompson talk about trends and how things have changed with the “New Gig” Economy and what we must do to make network marketing still an attractive option for our prospects.

Who are Taylor and Larry Thompson?

Taylor and Larry Thompson are veteran leaders and contributors to the network marketing profession.

Larry Thompson is called the “Original Mentor to the Millionaires,” a name given after the famous training recorded in February 1981‚ “The Millionaire training.” The Wall Street Journal named him‚ “the Architect of Wealth Building‚” because he is unquestionably responsible in the development of more Millionaires than anyone in the network marketing profession.

Larry has trained on stage with the late Jim Rohn more than any other person in the world and founded a multi billion dollar network marketing company in 1980 that still does billions a dollars a year today.

For Larry’s full story and how he got started in the 1960s, go to Episode 425 where he talks about Self Belief and wealth building.

Taylor Thompson answered a random ad that led her to network marketing. She was very skeptical at first but took a leap of faith and got a quick start to network marketing. She made $2400 in her first month and since then has never looked back.

Today, Taylor and Larry Thompson are focused on helping network marketing transition and adapt into the new gig economy.

Favorite Quote

“For things to change, you’ve gotta change. For things to get better, you’ve got to get better” (Jim Rohn)

“You’re only going to get as good as you’re going to get.” (Jim Rohn)

“To whom much is given, much is required.” (Luke 12:48 from the Bible)

Must Read Book

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

As a Man Thinketh by James Allen

Me and My Big Mouth by Joyce Meyer

Recommended Event

First Gig Summit

Recommended Online App

Solitaire game

Facebook

Contact Info

Taylor Thompson on Facebook

Larry Thompson on Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post 569: Taylor and Larry Thompson on How to Make Network Marketing Relevant and Attractive in The New Gig Economy appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/taylor-larry-thompson-569/