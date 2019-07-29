566: Your Guide to Using Facebook Live To Recruit Reps by Kim Olson

By Simon Chan

Kim Olson shares how to get started using social media to grow your business. Include 5 Bucket strategy for doing Facebook Lives to create curiosity and attract prospects.

Who is Kim Olson?

Kimberly Olson is the creator of The Goal Digger Girl, a brand that serves female entrepreneurs through small group coaching, focused workshops and training on how to build successfully on social media.

In a short time, she is a 6 figure earner, achieved a leadership position in her current network marketing company, is the author of the best-selling book, The Goal Digger and has a weekly podcast.

She is a busy mom of two and lives in Austin, Texas with her husband, Scott.

Favorite Quote

“We become what we think about most of the time and that’s the Strangest Secret. What you think about is what you get.” (Earl Nightingale)

Must Read Book

Game of Networkin by Rob Sperry

I Dare You by Frazer Brookes

Freakishly Effective Leadership for Network Marketers by Ray Higdon

The Goal Digger by Kim Olson

Recommended Online App

Trello

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Facetune 2

Contact Info

Kim Olson on Facebook

Kim Olson on Instagram

