565: How to Get Skeptical Business People Into Network Marketing. Jessica Green’s story

By Simon Chan

Jessica Green shares how she got started in network marketing. She was very skeptical and didn’t want anything to do with MLM but she was approached in a different way. This episode also talks about systems, duplication and valuable leadership lessons regardless of what level you are at.

Who is Jessica Green?

Jessica Green was an entrepreneur who accidentally discovered network marketing.

Once she got started, she immediately invested in personal development and applied what she learned which led her to experience tremendous success in a very short time.

Jessica prides herself in developing tools and systems that help her team have more success and grow faster while still having the time to live a balanced lifestyle. She’s also a mom to 3 kids and lives out in Detroit, Michigan.

Jessica is a multiple 6 figure earner and has spoken at events such as Network Marketing Pro, the Most Powerful Women event, ANMP and the upcoming The Top Summit.

Favorite Quote

“If you think you can, you can. If you think you can’t, you can’t.” (Henry Ford)

Must Read Book

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod

Why They Buy by Cheri Tree

Recommended Online App

Go Grow App (coming soon)

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Online Video

Contact Info

Jessica Green on Facebook

Jessica Green on Instagram

