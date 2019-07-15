564: From Drug Addict… to Jail… to Network Marketing Leader; Michelle Eldridge

By Simon Chan

Michelle Eldridge shares her incredible story on how she went from drug addict… to jail… and to network marketing leader. Simon Chan interviews her and uncovers her social media routine, how to do an effective Facebook Live, the psychology of followups, how to be consistent and much more.

Who is Michelle Eldridge?

Michelle Eldridge grew up in a drug filled environment that affected most of her family. Michelle never thought she’d be into drugs and made straight A’s in school until she got raped at 14.

One night, she snuck out with her boyfriend and ended up taking so many shots of alcohol that she passed out and found herself raped by a man that was NOT her boyfriend.

This spiraled into drug abuse. By the time she was 21, she had gone to rehab 5 times and been in and out of jail.

Afterwards, she found herself homeless because she couldn’t get a job because of her past and had to sell her body to feed her addiction and to make ends meet.

Somehow she met a man that helped out out and got her going to church… and that eventually led Michelle to network marketing.

Today she is a network marketing leader and one of the top leaders in her company.

In the last 2 years, Michelle has built a team and has over 500 customers. She has won numerous incentive trips and has spoken at Ray Higdon’s event and also at ANMP.

Favorite Quote

““It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming;” (Teddy Roosevelt)

Must Read Book

Freakishly Effective Leadership for Network Marketers: How to Reduce Frustration, Drive Massive Duplication and Become a Leader Worth Following by Ray Higdon

Recommended Online App

Story Art

Light Room

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Online Video

Contact Info

Michelle Eldridge on Facebook

Michelle Eldridge on Instagram

