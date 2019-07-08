563: Lessons and Strategies from a 30 Year Network Marketing Leader On How to Stay Motivated and Focused by Sue Brenchley

By Simon Chan
30 year veteran network marketing leader and 7 figure earner, Sue Brenchley shares what it takes to build a successful MLM business.
Who is Sue Brenchley?
Sue Brenchley is a 30 year veteran leader in network marketing who was working as an office manager when she discovered network marketing.
She says she has lost track of how much she has earned in MLM but in just her current company alone, she has earned over $10 million.
Sue is also a wife for 43 years and a mother of 4.
Favorite Quote
“For things to change, you must change”
“You are the combination of the 5 people you spend the most time with”
Must Read Book
Recommended Online App
Company App
Direct Sales Diva
Recommended Prospecting Tool
Online Video
Contact Info
Email Sue Brenchley
Sue Brenchley on Facebook
