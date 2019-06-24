561: Throwback “How To Lead With Purpose And Vision” by Lorien Cameron

By Simon Chan

If you persist at something long enough, you can get good at it. Lorien Cameron shows us that courage comes before confidence, which in turn builds competence. Also, why having belief will make you unstoppable.

Here’s your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.



Who is Lorien Cameron?

Lorien Cameron grew up in Byron Bay, Australia, and comes from a rough past. He was a high school dropout and homeless youth who later turned his life around. He became a personal trainer and martial arts expert and then he encountered network marketing. Once he got started in his MLM business, Lorien became a 6 figure income earner in less than 3 years. Last month, his team generated over $2.3 million dollars in sales.

Lorien currently lives out in Gold Coast, Australia and has created a following and brand with “The Lifestyle Movement.”

Favorite Quote

“Where there’s will, there’s a way”

Must Read Book

How Would Love Respond? by Kurek Ashley

Recommended Online App

Apple Notes

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Zoom Meeting

Contact Info

Instagram

Facebook

Facebook

Linkedin

Youtube

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post 561: Throwback “How To Lead With Purpose And Vision” by Lorien Cameron appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/561-lorien-cameron/