559: Throwback “How To Increase Your Strengths So You Can Be Your Best Self” by Nicole Dennis and Justin Phillips

By Simon Chan

“Keep It Simple Sweety! Nicole and Justin share how people can duplicate simplicity. Also how to attract like-minded people.

Who are Nicole Dennis and Justin Phillips?

Nicole Dennis and Justin Phillips have a passion for health after having to take care of their own health challenges.

They had an amazing experience with a MLM product and that got them interested in the business opportunity.

Nicole and Justin dove right into network marketing and even though this is their first experience in MLM, they were able to create a 6 figure income in less than 12 months.

By their 15th month, they reached the rank of Diamond.

Nicole and Justin have a passion to educate and empower people to transform their health and also to develop leaders who share the same purpose.

Favorite Quote

Nicole:

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us” (Marianne Williamson)

Justin:

“You can have everything you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want” (Zig Ziglar)

Must Read Book

Nicole:

The Power of Intention by Dr. Wayne W. Dyer

May Cause Miracles by Gabrielle Bernstein

Justin:

The Slight Edge by Jeff Olson

Recommended Online App

Nicole: Evernote

Justin: iCloud

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Flipchart

Webinars

Social Media

Contact Info

Gojustinandnicole.com

Facebook

