557: Why Network Marketing Companies Get Shut Down And 3 Things You Must Do Now by Simon Chan

By Simon Chan

Simon Chan reflects on how Advocare changed it’s pay plan and every rep lost their entire “downlines” that they had built.

Learn about the state of the MLM profession and 3 things we must do

Don’t Poach

How to Prevent Your Customers From Buying on Amazon, eBay, etc.

The Truth is Good Enough

Also talks about “the only thing you can control.”

Additional Resources:

5 Time Management Secrets of Top Leaders Webinar

DMO Cheat Sheet

The post 557: Why Network Marketing Companies Get Shut Down And 3 Things You Must Do Now by Simon Chan appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/557-advocare-pay-plan-ftc/