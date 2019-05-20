556: Tips On Growing Internationally by 25 Year MLM Veteran Leader Jan Bloom

By Simon Chan

“When change happens, you have to believe in yourself that you can work with that change.”

Everything changed for me when I attended my first national. I saw leaders attending and teaching from stage. And they created a vision for me.

You have to constantly learn in our industry. I get excited when I meet people from different cultures because I love learning their culture. I have an international business and I feel like I have traveled the world through a handful of women from different cultures that I have work with.

Change paralyzed people. It makes them back off, abandon their dreams and they look elsewhere. My personality is that I think change is good, change is growth.

To get customers in a health care business, you have to be visible. You have to carry your product with you all the time and let people ask you what it is.

Who is Jan Bloom?

Jan Bloom is a multiple six-figure earner who was the first woman in North America to reach the rank of Double Diamond in her company.

Jan loves helping women who have no business background and especially women of different cultures. She’s built global teams and not only is she known as Jan Bloom, but she has given names in Chinese, Korean, Nigerian, Spanish and Indian.

One Habit

Never going to sleep without having at least 3 contacts that day.

Best Advice

Stay Loyal to yourself and winners never quit, and quitters never win.

If you want to know how I got where I am, I got to where I am saying and doing what everyone else was thinking. So don’t think about it, just do it.

Recommended Books

The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business by Charles Duhigg

Recommended Prospecting Tools

My mouth… and not using the same tool for everybody, but the tool that is best for them.

Contact

Jan@janbloom.com

www.janbloom.com

