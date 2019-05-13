555: DMO Heroes “How Coaching Helps You Build Posture When Prospecting” by Richard Lin

By Simon Chan

“Posture is when you see yourself as leader even when you have not made any money yet.”

My challenge at the beginning was that I was doing more and more in my network marketing business, majoring in the minor things, until I found out about Purpose Driven Networkers and the DMO.

I joined coaching because it is better to model someone who knows where he is going instead of failing on my own.

Part of success in network marketing is that you have to go out there and reach out to people who are at the right place at the right time.

The biggest thing I learned from coaching is posture. See yourself as a leader even though you have not made it yet.

This is not fake but faith it and see yourself as a leader.

Who Is Richard Lin?

DMO Heroes Richard Lin has been in network Marketing 5 months. He was born and raised in Taiwan, then moved to Canada and studied Sociology at a university.

He was working as an office assistant when he found out about network marketing.

Currently, Richard is building a global team and was recently invited to a private launching future leaders of his company and he got really good recognition there in Taiwan.

Richard is a member of the private coaching group called Purpose Driven Networks.

