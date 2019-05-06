554: DMO Heroes “How to Create an Consistent Income Stream while Balancing Life as An Entrepreneur, Busy Mom and Wife” by Stephanie Lafler

“In this business, if you are doing it by yourself, it is going to be a long road.”

I knew consistency was something I needed to work on. And when I met you, you talked about small 15 minute sessions where you have some accountability, that was very attractive to me.

If you struggle with showing up everyday, working with a community like that – Purpose Driven Networkers – can be a game changer.

Who Is Stephanie Lafler?

Stephanie Lafler is a stay at home mom with 3 children from the ages of 9 to 24. She’s been married for over 25 years.

Stephanie was in the fitness industry and an instructor and trainer for over 13 years before she got into network marketing.

Best Advice

Commit. Not just commit to the industry, but commit to your company. The shiny new object or product that comes out isn’t necessarily going to be the one skyrockets your career, it is the long term consistency.

