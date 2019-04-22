By Simon Chan

You have to trust yourself and follow your gut. Jessie Lee reveals why you will most likely already know what you need to do. Also how to slash your attrition rate on MLM Nation.

Who is Jessie Lee?

Jessie Lee has been in MLM for only 4 years and already the #6 earner at her company.

She has achieved numerous awards in a short amount of time and currently is an Executive Director, Senior Board of Directors, Multi-Million Dollar Team Leader and National Business Trainer.

She’s has personally recruited over 600 people, run a multimillion-dollar organization and her team is the fastest growing team in her company.

One of Jessie’s strength is her emphasis of creating systems that create lasting results.

Favorite Quote

“F.E.A.R can stand for 2 things: Forget Everything And Run OR Face Everything And Rise, the choice is yours” (Zig Ziglar)

Must Read Book

Secrets of Six-Figure Women by Barbara Stanny

The Sell by Fredrik Eklund

Recommended Online App

Cinchshare.com (coupon code: PR30)

Redstamp.com

Cheryls.com

Freeconferencecall.com

Zoom.us

Recommended Prospecting Tool

The Telephone

Contact Info

Facebook

Instagram

Email: AskJessieLee@gmail.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post 551: Throwback Monday, “My Revolutionary Daily System Revealed” by Jessie Lee appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/551-jessie-lee/