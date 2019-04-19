550: Founder Friday “Branding and Attraction Marketing” by Simon Chan

By Simon Chan

Founder Friday is a mashup of Simon Chan’s trainings and in this episode, you will learn how to talk about your products effectively, how buying decision is made, and how to make prospected get interested in the solution you are offering.

Why You Should Talk About What Your Product DOES and Not What It Is

In branding and marketing, an efficient message cannot be about features that is what the product does.

Most people don’t care about features. Because scientifically features responds to the right brain (logical brain)

Where are benefits responds to the left brain (emotional brain). People make buying decisions through their emotional brain.

How To Get More People To Reach Out To You From Your Social Media Posts

The biggest mistake people do is they spend most of their time talking about the solution instead of the problem.

People do not relate to your solutions, they relate to your problems. Relatability is what makes people want to connect with you and they want to know more.

When you share your struggles, it reminds the prospects of their problems and increases their pain.

Think of the inventory of stories you can use to share with your prospects because they will relate with your problem and they will be interested in your solution.

