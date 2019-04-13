547: Founder Friday “How To Be That Leader That People Want to Follow” by Simon Chan

By Simon Chan

“You are never going to be spammy if you follow up too much; people respect people who follow up a lot.

Most import word to say for entrepreneurs is to say “No”. The problem with an entrepreneur is we have unlimited desire and limited time.

Think about the things that are stealing your time, and say “no”. It can be downlines that constantly need your help, or it can be prospects who keep asking you questions and never sign up.

People who are not signing up don’t need more information. They need more conviction.

In order to be successful, you must stop trying to “Convince” people to join. Instead, you should focus on being that leader that people want to follow.

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post 547: Founder Friday “How To Be That Leader That People Want to Follow” by Simon Chan appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/547-founder-friday/