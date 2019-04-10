546: DMO Heroes: “It’s Not Just About Building Amazing Income, It’s About Building Wealth” by Matt Ryan

By Simon Chan

“It’s Not Just About Building Amazing Income, It’s About Building Wealth” by Matt Ryan

“You have got to get your feet on the ground and decide it is your life and your choice, and what you are going to do with it.”

People who you look up to, who may be successful, may not support you in your network marketing business.

When that happens, you must ask yourself, does this person have everything I want? If the answer is no, then you know you shouldn’t get your advice from that person.

Network Marketing is worth it for the time you buy back, the return on your time. Every hour that you spend in the business, you are buying back a week of your life. Every month that you spend on your business, you are buying back a year of your life.

Who Is Matt Ryan?

Matt Ryan started his own business as a teenager and his desire not to work for others led him to network marketing in 1997.

He’s been with the same company since 1997 and has made millions in lifetime commissions. In the last 20 years, Matt noticed many top income earners made a lot of money but not necessarily wealth

Today Matt still enjoys a 6 figure residual and spends most of his time helping people build wealth through his unique approach.

One Habit

Consistency

Best Advice

The first two things you need to say in the morning to your wife are “honey I am sorry, it is all my fault.

Recommended Books

The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership: Follow Them and People Will Follow You

Lead With a Story

Recommended Prospecting Tools

Website links with videos

Recommended App

Remind

Contact

Email: Matt@fiscallyfitsolutions.com

Website:http://www.fiscallyfitsolutions.com/

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post 546: DMO Heroes: “It’s Not Just About Building Amazing Income, It’s About Building Wealth” by Matt Ryan appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/546-matt-ryan/