545: Throwback Monday, “Killer Branding Mistakes You Must Avoid On Social Media” by Angel Fletcher

By Simon Chan

There’s nothing you wouldn’t do if your why isn’t big enough. Angel Fletcher reveals what it takes to push forward. Also how to get very popular on Facebook.

Who is Angel Fletcher

Angel Fletcher has achieved tremendous success in MLM in an incredible short amount of time.

She discovered networking marketing only 3 1/2 years ago and reached the top of her company and became only the second Diamond ever at the time… in just 364 days.

In her current company, she repeated her success and reached the top in just 353 days and became a Million Dollar Earner in 364 days. She’s also her company’s first 7 Star Director.

Favorite Quote

“I never dreamt of success, I just worked for it” (Estée Lauder)

Must Read Book

Your First Year in Network Marketing by Mark Yarnell

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Recommended Online App

Google

Facebook

Youtube

Recommended Prospecting Tool

My phone number

Contact Info

Angelfletcher.rocks

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post 545: Throwback Monday, “Killer Branding Mistakes You Must Avoid On Social Media” by Angel Fletcher appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/545-angel-fletcher/