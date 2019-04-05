544: Founder Friday “What To Do When You Feel Discouraged and You are Ready to Quit” by Simon Chan

By Simon Chan

“The breakthroughs are right after the breakdowns”.

Overcoming discouragement and disappointment in your business are key to your success in network marketing.

Different unexpected things happen that discourage you: for example you get sick, your prospect says no to you, a lot of people quit, you lose the contest, no one shows up to your meeting.

If you haven’t thought about quitting, the reality is you haven’t worked hard enough.

“The temptation to quit is greatest when success is right around the corner”

In this training, Simon shares key tips to help you overcome discouragement and keep you in the business.

