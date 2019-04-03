543: “How To Stand Out and Be Different Than The Rest” by James Levins

By Simon Chan

“The worst thing that distributors do is ‘nothing’. The next worst thing is they do not get the training.”

You have to go “All In” in your mindset and your belief. It means you plan out your yearly plan action and break it down by quarter, by month and by day.

You also have to make it a priority.

The biggest mistake most distributors do is that they do not take it seriously.

The reason why people struggle with success is they can have a million great things, yet the one negative thing is what sticks in their head.

Failure sucks, but it doesn’t suck if you learn from what you did, and if you go all in and you crush it, you are 80% closer to crushing that goal next time.

James Levins was featured on MLM Nation Episode 180.

Who Is James Levins?

James Levins was an auto wholesaler before he got into network marketing. He joined in Nov. 2010 and once he understood the power of residual income, he got to work.

He became the fastest to reach the highest level in his company. We had James on Episode 180 and since then he’s continued to grow his business and is almost a 7 figure a year earner.

Thanks to the residual income from network marketing, it’s allowed him to create multiple streams of income. James has a car dealership and also flipped 31 houses last year in real estate.

Favorite Quote

Unless they have what you want and unless they are what you want to be in life, their opinion means nothing.

Habit

Daily Goals

Favorite Tool

Zoom

One-on-One Meeting

Whatsapp

Favorite Tool

Millionaire by halftime, Presley Swagert

Contact

www.jameslevins.com

https://www.facebook.com/james.levins.9

https://www.instagram.com/james_levins/

What Did You Learn?

