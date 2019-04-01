542: Monday Throwback, “Your First Mental Adjustment To Prosperity” by Thomas Tidlund

By Simon Chan

Join Thomas Tidlund as he shares why It’s more important to help people to dream again than to give facts. Also How I re-built my business from scratch.

Who is Thomas Tidlund?

Thomas Tidlund was a high school dropout who went on to become an entrepreneur… a network marketing professional and a self made millionaire.

Thomas is based in Sweden and has over 17 years of MLM experience and is a top earner in his company.

Today he’s also an international trainer and speaker within and outside of network marketing.

Thomas is a believer and teacher of the “science of the mind” and preaches the philosophy to “always lead with love and speak the truth.” We must always strive to do things right – ethically and in practice… 100% of the time!

Thomas is married to Donna Johnson, who’s also a top MLM earner from a different company and was featured on MLM NATION episode 7… This power couple have multiple homes. When not traveling, they’re either living in Phoenix, Arizona… Green Bay Wisconsin… or Gothenburg, Sweden.

Favorite Quote

“What is wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it. What is right is right even if no one is doing it”

Must Read Book

What to Say When you Talk To Yourself by Shad Helmstetter

Living Loving and Learning by Leo F. Buscaglia

Pushing Up People by Art Williams

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Holy Bible

Recommended Online App

Soundcloud

Youtube

Periscope

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company video

Contact Info

Facebook

Soundcloud

Youtube Channel

Periscope: Thomas_Tidlund

