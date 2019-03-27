540: Action Accountability Is All You Need For Success in MLM

By Simon Chan

“Do the activity and trust the process”

Building confidence and belief by “staying in the room”; hanging out with people who are in the business, motivated and are positive, eventually you start to build that belief.

Anyone that wants to do well and excel at anything, they always have a coach. We are not the expert, we need someone to both hold our hand and kick us on the butts.

The most impactful thing I learned in Purpose Driven Networkers is the whole concept of “posture of confidence”. I know that I have something amazing to share with people and I want to offer it. What they do with it is up to them.

The skills I am learning from Purpose Driven Networkers is helping me channel all the skills I have been learning from all over; “giving boundaries to a rubber so it flows”.

Who is Tracey Chapman?

Tracey Chapman is a stay at home mom with three boys. She had been involved with missionary work and lived in South Africa for over 4 years. She came back and Got her degree in International Relations, met her husband and started a family.

Eventually, she got introduced to network marketing, even though she didn’t know it was network marketing. Afterward, she left her job to be home with her kids.

Words of Advise

The change that you like the least is the change that will grow you the most.

Contact

Facebook

Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post 540: Action Accountability Is All You Need For Success in MLM appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/540-tracey-chapman/