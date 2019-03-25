539: Throwback Monday, “The Unexplored Formula To Become A Master In Your Business” by Jarrod Wilkins

By Simon Chan

Most of your friends and family won’t start supporting you until strangers start celebrating you. Jarrod Wilkins shares nugget after nugget as he reveals why you’re struggling to find your breakthrough on MLM Nation

Who is Jarrod Wilkins?

Jarrod Wilkins is a Seasoned Entrepreneur, Professional Network Marketer and highly sought after Transformational Teacher.

He was introduced to MLM in August 2004. After 5 years of paying the price and having no success, his break-through arrived in August 2009 when he re-connected with his long time mentor, Mr. Holton Buggs.

Jarrod has since built a global organization of over 20,000+ distributors that spans across 14 countries including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Thailand and the United Kingdom, with sales exceeding $10 Million a year.

As a multiple 6 figure annual income earner, Jarrod has been recognized as one of the top 1% producers in his company; as well as a documented 7 figure income earner in the network marketing profession.

Favorite Quote

“You are born looking like your parents, but die looking like your choices” (Dr Charles Perry)

Must Read Book

7 Laws You Must Honor to Have Uncommon Success by Mike Murdoch

Recommended Online App

WhatsApp

Recommended Prospecting Tool

All tools available. The more sense your prospects wraps around your opportunity, the better the chances of getting them across.

Contact Info

Jarrodwilkins.com

contact@jarrodwilkins.com

Facebook

Instagram

Youtube

