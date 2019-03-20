537: How Busy Parents of Five, Who Work Opposite Shifts, Are Making It Happen In Their Business by Keisha and Donnell

Keisha and Donnell were listeners of MLM Nation Podcast for over a year. When they discovered the results Simon was helping people produce results inside a special community called Purpose Driven Networkers.

Keisha and Donnell decided the kind of coaching Simon provides are what they needed to take their business to a different level, and they joined the group. Since then, by exercising action accountability, they have learned how to show up and stay consistent in your business, despite their busy schedule.

In this episode, they reveal details of what they do during DMO Heroes time, which is usually 30 minutes.

Who Are Keisha and Donnell?

Keisha and Donnell are from St. Louis, Missouri. They met 9 years ago and have 5 kids ranging from 22 to 3 years old. Keisha is a claims assistant and Donnell works as a signal electrician for trains.

