534: Throwback Monday “What You Need To Know About Your First Year Of Business” by Enes Olgun

By Simon Chan
Enes Olgun shares why you should always write your goals down and keep your vision ever growing. Also, we discuss the traits of a real leader
Who is Enes Olgun?
Enes Olgun is from Istanbul, Turkey and is the winner of the Business for Home’s Top MLM Networker in 2014.
Enes is only in his mid-20s and has already built a team of over 65,000 members and recently earned over $130,000 USD a month.
Favorite Quote
“Don’t tell me I can’t. I am not you, I can”
Must Read Book
Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker
The Business School by Robert T. Kiyosaki
Recommended Online App
Viber
Facetime for iPhone
Tango
Recommended Prospecting Tool
iPad for face to face presentation
Contact Info
Twitter
Instagram
