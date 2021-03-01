5 Ways to Improve Your Email Marketing Results

By Angela Stringfellow

Are you wondering how to improve your lackluster email marketing results? It can be difficult to know where to start when you already feel like you’re in over your head. But the power of email marketing is undeniable, so while it takes a bit of effort, the reward is well worth it.

If you’re ready to create killer email marketing messages, look at these five expert tips for improving your email marketing results.

1. Sharpen your email copy

Think back to the last time you opened a marketing email. What made you decide to keep reading or click out of it? Chances are that it came down to the quality of the email copy.

If you want to see dramatic improvements in your email marketing results, sharpening your email copy is a must.

Try to follow these practical tips for writing compelling marketing emails:

Choose the right email marketing layout for your marketing goals

Change the lead to match the subject of your email

Keep your language personable

Using captivating language

Writing clear CTAs

I recommend using the so-called ‘80/20 Rule of Email Content.’ That is, ensure that 80% of your emails provide value, and the remaining 20% pitches your products and services.

2. Create clever subject lines

Speaking of copy, don’t forget about your subject line!

A well-written email subject line is one of the most important components of any successful email marketing campaign. After all, if your subscribers aren’t sufficiently intrigued, they will simply leave your emails unopened.

So what features do great email subject lines boast?

If you want to drive greater engagement, try to adhere to these rules for creating effective email subject lines:

Keep subject lines short

Add personalization

Actively encourage action

Adapt your copy to your brand’s personality

As you can see, it doesn’t take much to make your email subject lines intriguing, and ultimately, make your customers want to click through. So if you’re looking to see some quick improvements to your email marketing results, this is a great place to start.

3. Scrub and segment your email lists

Even the most well-crafted email won’t provide impressive results if it’s sent to the wrong person or at the wrong time. That’s why it’s vital to continually scrub and segment your email lists.

Let’s start with scrubbing your email list. This process involves reducing your email lists by removing inactive subscribers.

There are many benefits to doing so, including:

Improving open and click-through rates

Reducing spam complaints

Decreasing unsubscribes

Allowing you to better allocate your time and resources to subscribers who genuinely want to hear from you

Now let’s focus on segmenting your email lists. Similar to scrubbing, segmenting your lists improves your open and click-through rates while decreasing unsubscribes. It also helps to boost your conversion rates.

Segmenting involves refining and grouping your email lists so you can send different groups of subscribers more personalized emails. For example, you can send new subscribers a welcome email, subscribers who nearly made a purchase an abandoned cart email, and those who haven’t visited your site in a while a specialized promotion to re-engage them.

4. Ensure your emails are mobile-friendly

You’ve heard about the importance of making your website mobile-friendly. But did you know it’s equally important to ensure your email marketing campaigns are optimized for mobile too?

According to recent research, people open more emails on mobile devices than on desktops. So if your emails aren’t optimized for mobile devices, you may be missing out on opportunities to connect with both potential and existing customers.

The good news is that making your email marketing campaigns more mobile-friendly isn’t rocket science. It simply involves making a few tweaks, such as:

Reducing image file sizes to improve load time

Formatting your emails so they can be clearly and intuitively read on mobile

Optimizing your CTA buttons for touchscreen use

5. A/B test your email marketing campaigns

One of the best tricks to boost email marketing results is to conduct A/B tests on your email campaigns.

Also known as split testing, A/B testing is a methodical way to pinpoint which campaigns connect with your subscribers—and which fall flat.

The beauty of A/B testing is that you can test practically every component of your email to determine what to keep, tweak, or banish completely. Even the simplest change, such as the images you use or the size of the text, can lead to an increase in engagement.

For example, you can test email subject lines, copy (including word order, tone, and personalization), CTAs, formatting, email length, images, links, style elements like buttons versus text, and so on.

How do you A/B test your email marketing campaigns? The easiest method is to use the A/B testing tools found in your email campaign software. For best results, be sure to keep A/B testing best practices in mind and try to avoid common A/B testing pitfalls.

Conclusion

As the tips above highlight, improving your email marketing results isn’t rocket science. It does, however, require time, effort, and a bit of creativity to get right. If you’re ready to reap the rewards of effective email marketing, be sure to put them into action today.

